Jasmine Hamid Named to February Team of the Month

Published on March 3, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - On Tuesday afternoon, the Gainbridge Super League announced that Fort Lauderdale United FC forward Jasmine Hamid was named to the February Team of the Month. The honor marks Hamid's second selection of the season after earning recognition in October and her fifth overall nod, the most in club history.

Hamid was dominant in the opening month of the Spring season, leading all players in duels won (37) and ranking tied for the league lead in tackles won (8) across 359 minutes. The Towson product started all four February matches for Fort Lauderdale, finishing tied for third in goals (2) while also making an impact defensively, ranking tied for eighth in interceptions (5). Her two goals accounted for half of the club's total during the month and moved her into sole possession of the top spot on Fort Lauderdale's all-time scoring list. A commanding presence in the attack, Hamid will continue to be relied upon as the club pushes toward a playoff berth.







