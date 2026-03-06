Fort Lauderdale to Host Orlando Pride in Historic Friendly

Published on March 6, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is set to host 2024 NWSL Champions Orlando Pride on Saturday evening, setting the stage for another historic meeting between the NWSL and the Gainbridge Super League. The matchup will be the second for Fort Lauderdale against an NWSL club after facing Gotham FC on Feb. 26, 2025, in the first-ever meeting between the Gainbridge Super League and the NWSL. With kick-off set for 4:00 p.m. at Beyond Bancard Field, Fort Lauderdale will look to deliver a strong performance in front of the home crowd in the historic interleague showdown.

"Hosting Orlando Pride for the Sunshine Showdown is another landmark moment for Fort Lauderdale United FC and the Gainbridge Super League," said Tommy Smith, Chairman and Founder of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "Matches like this showcase the very best of women's soccer, provide a platform for our players to test themselves against elite competition, and bring our fans closer to the game at the highest level. We're proud to continue building historic moments like this in South Florida."

Fort Lauderdale enters Saturday's friendly well-rested with 14 days off, but the club is still searching for the form it showed in the first half of the season, and a strong performance against top-tier opposition could help the club regain momentum heading into the final 10 matches of the campaign. The friendly match will also serve as another opportunity for the squad to continue building chemistry, giving the team critical minutes together against a high-level opponent as the playoff push approaches. Fort Lauderdale is led by its dominant attacking quartet of Jasmine Hamid, Kiara Locklear, Kelli Van Treeck and Sophie Harding, while the defensive unit will look to contain Orlando's attack in Interim Head Coach Paul Jennison's third match at the helm. With Fort Lauderdale eager to get back in form, Saturday's exhibition match will be a valuable opportunity to build momentum and test itself against top competition before returning to Super League play.

Just a year removed from winning the 2024 NWSL Shield and Championship, Orlando Pride is coming off a season where it finished fourth in the league standings (11-7-8, 40 PTS) before falling in the semifinals to eventual champions Gotham FC. The Sunshine State club features star power throughout the lineup, highlighted by legendary forward Marta, prolific scorer Barbra Banda, creative playmaker Jacquie Ovalle and Brazilian internationals Angelina, Luana and Rafaelle Souza. With a championship-caliber squad making its way to South Florida, Fort Lauderdale United FC will face a strong test as it looks to build momentum ahead of its playoff push.

"Any chance that we get to compete against high-level competition is great for the players," said Interim Head Coach Paul Jennison. "It's obviously great exposure for our club on the national platform, and it keeps getting our name and players out there with the progress that we're making. This matchup also brings the soccer community together, and it gives South Florida another reason to rally behind us."







