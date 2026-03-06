LSC, Natalie Higgins Reach Mutual Contract Termination Agreement

Published on March 6, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club and midfielder Natalie Higgins have reached a mutual contract termination agreement, allowing Higgins to become a free agent.

Higgins has been with the club since Day 1 of its inaugural Gainbridge Super League campaign. She suffered an injury in the 2024/25 preseason, sidelining her until April. Higgins went on to make a full recovery, appearing in five matches for the club and logging 185 minutes at the end of the season.

LSC thanks Higgins for her contributions to the club and wishes her tremendous success in the future.







