DC Power FC Faces Brooklyn FC on Saturday Afternoon

Published on March 6, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club (4-5-7, 19 PTS) will travel to take on Brooklyn FC (4-6-7, 19 PTS) on Saturday afternoon. This weekend's match is the third meeting between the two clubs this season. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, NY.

DC Power Football Club returns to Audi Field on Thursday, March 12 to take on Dallas Trinity FC in its Spring Home Opener. Match tickets are available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

D.C.'s side looks to build on its undefeated start to the Spring season before heading back home for three straight matches throughout March.

Three DC Power FC players will be overseas playing for their respective national teams. Goalkeeper Morgan Aquino (Australia) and midfielders Carleigh Frilles (Philippines) and Katrina Guillou will be unavailable for D.C.'s side against Brooklyn.

"Playing for their countries, representing their countries and the challenges those games bring and what they need to go through in order to be successful in those games is important," Head Coach Omid Namazi said. "They're high-pressure situation games that help them and make them better players. We welcome those opportunities."

Goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko will be available for DC Power FC for the first time since signing with the club on loan from the Washington Spirit on February 23. The rookie could see her first professional start on Saturday afternoon.

"There's a very good chance that she will start, and we feel confident that she can help us," Namazi said. "She has a good presence in the box and underneath the cross bar she's really good with shot stopping. From what we've seen so far, she can handle the pressure and play. It's a good addition because we don't have Morgan [Aquino] and there will be other times where we won't. We want to make sure that we have two goalkeepers at least who can step in and play at any time."

Scouting Brooklyn FC

Power FC is 2-2-2 all-time against Brooklyn FC. Led by head coach Tomás Tengarrinha, Brooklyn is searching for its first win of the Spring season since defeating Tampa Bay Sun FC on December 13, 2025. Both clubs are undefeated to start the Spring half of the season.

"The last time we played Brooklyn, they played very direct and it worked for them," Namazi said. "I think where they beat us more so was in their physical play. They were very hard tackling, winning a lot of duels and were a hard team and difficult to play against."

DC Power FC's match against Brooklyn FC will be streamed live on  Peacock TV  beginning at  2:00 p.m. ET.







