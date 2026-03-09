DC Power FC Shuts out Brooklyn FC 0-2 on the Road

Published on March 9, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Spring Season

Brooklyn FC (4-7-7, 19 PTS) 0 vs. 2 DC Power FC (5-5-7, 22 PTS)

Saturday, March 7

Maimonides Park

Player Notes

Forward Alyssa Walker capitalized on a penalty shot at the 32nd minute to put DC Power FC on the board. Walker's opening goal marks her second in three matches for the club.

Forward Loza Abera extended D.C.'s edge with her insurance goal at the 63rd minute, her third goal of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season.

Earning a clean sheet in her professional debut, Goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko made four saves and completed 90 minutes for the visiting side.

Midfielder Emily Colton won a team-high nine duels and completed 90 minutes for DC Power FC.

Match Notes

DC Power FC is undefeated through its past three matches to open the Spring half of the 2025/26 Spring slate.

DC Power FC is now 3-2-2 all-time against Brooklyn FC, 3-1-0 on the road.

Brooklyn FC Lineup: Kelsey Daugherty, Kelsey Hill, Hope Breslin, Jordan Thompson, Samantha Kroeger, Jessica Garziano (Kristina Markovic 72'), Antoinette Williams (Samantha Rosette 90+1'), Mylena Santos, Emma Loving (Sofia Lewis 64'), Catherine Zimmerman and Ana Maria Markovic (Leah Scarpelli 45').

Unused Substitutes: Nicolette Pasquarella.

Head Coach: Tomás Tengarrinha.

________________________________________________________________________________

DC Power FC Lineup: Sara Wojdelko, Susanna Fitch, Paige Almendariz, Claire Constant, Sydney Cummings, Alexis Theoret (Dasia Torbert 72'), Alyssa Walker (Hannah Richardson-Harney 72'), Justina Gaynor, Emily Colton, Gianna Gourley and Loza Abera (Lexi Fraley 72').

Unused Substitutes: Madison Murnin, Anna Bagley, Grace Yango and Makenna Gottschalk.

Head Coach: Omid Namazi

DC Power Football Club Post-Match Quotes

Head Coach Omid Namazi

On the final result against Brooklyn FC...

"I thought we had a good start to the game and the team stuck to our game plan which resulted in 3-4 goalscoring chances in the first half and if we were more clinical in front of the net we could have been up 3-0 at halftime," Head Coach Omid Namazi said. "Second half we came out a little flat and gave them a couple of looks at our goal but once we scored the second goal we just needed to close out the game and we did that. Happy to get all three points against a tough, physical Brooklyn team."

Forward Alyssa Walker

On DC Power FC's fight and the club's chemistry on the pitch...

"This team has something special cooking and this just proves that and shows all the work we've been putting in," Forward Alyssa Walker said. "It's just the beginning for us. We're connecting the pieces and going to continue creating and finishing more opportunities. Keep a look out for DC Power."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.