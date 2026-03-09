Brooklyn Drops Home Contest to DC Power by 0-2

Published on March 9, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn, New York - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women fell 0-2 to DC Power at Maimonides Park on Saturday afternoon. DC opened the scoring in the 32nd minute when forward Alyssa Walker converted from the penalty spot after a foul inside the box. Brooklyn responded with several attacking moments before halftime, including a long-range effort from midfielder Samantha Kroeger that forced a save and a free kick opportunity won by forward Catherine Zimmerman in the attacking half.

Brooklyn pushed for an equalizer early in the second half and generated multiple chances, with Zimmerman and midfielder Emma Loving both forcing saves from DC goalkeeper Sara Wojdelko. However, DC doubled their advantage in the 63rd minute when forward Loza Abera struck a low shot from outside the box that found the bottom corner. Brooklyn continued to press late, with Zimmerman seeing another shot saved and several attempts blocked inside the box, but DC held firm defensively to secure the 0-2 result at Maimonides Park.

Key Takeaways

Forward Ana Markovic made her second start for Brooklyn FC.

Midfielder Kristina "Kiki" Markovic made her second appearance for Brooklyn FC after entering the match as a substitute.

Midfielder Emma Loving appeared in a home match for the first time since October, returning to Maimonides Park after recovering from injury.

Brooklyn FC entered the match short-handed, with several players unavailable due to international call-ups, red card suspension, and injuries, forcing the squad to rely on rotation and depth.

Tengarrinha's View

"I think we did our job in the second half. We had a couple of chances in the beginning of the second half, if we tied the game, we probably had an opportunity to fight for the two goals at least. I have nothing to say about these girls. I think they have been doing everything that they can with all the difficulties that we have been feeling and a lot of different problems so, yeah, I think we had our chance in the second half, the attitude, the relationships that we have been building, they were there, the opportunities, they were there. But today wasn't our day."

Match Reactions

Kelsey Hill, # 24, Center back

Asked about Rebecca Cook's absence: "I think we kind of have a lot of players out right now, and so we're kind of missing everybody. We're missing Becs but we're missing lots of players right now."

What will it take to make a playoff run: "Every game is an opportunity. So every time we go into a game knowing that this is a chance to get closer to the line and be above the playoffs."

Jordan Thompson, #16, Center back.

What's the collective mindset of the team: "I think for us, every game is an opportunity to win. You see across the league that anybody can beat anyone on any given day. Doesn't matter if you're in first place, if you're in last place, and we're always still fighting for a spot in the playoffs. So every single game we go into we want to do the best we can to get three points, to put us in a good position to make the playoffs."

What are you looking forward to in the next game: "I'm looking for a chance to answer. It obviously sucks to lose. And the beautiful thing about this game, and about this league, especially with so many games, is you don't have very long to dwell because you have to get ready for the next one."

Up Next

Brooklyn FC (4-7-7) will face Spokane Zephyr FC (5-7-7) on March 14 at 9:00 PM ET. Spokane currently sit sixth in the league standings, having played one more matches than Brooklyn.

