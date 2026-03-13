Match Preview: Brooklyn FC Women vs Spokane Zephyr FC

Published on March 13, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) women travel to face Spokane Zephyr FC on Saturday, March 14 at One Spokane Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 PM ET. The match will stream live on Peacock.

Brooklyn enters the match with a 4-7-7 record and currently sits eighth in the league table as the club looks to regain momentum down the stretch of the regular season.

The team is coming off a 0-2 home loss to DC Power FC on March 7, though goalkeeper Kelsey Daugherty delivered several key saves to keep Brooklyn within reach throughout the match.

Saturday's meeting features two closely matched sides in the standings. Spokane holds one more win than Brooklyn while having played one additional match. Brooklyn has also had success in recent meetings between the clubs, remaining unbeaten in the last two matchups with one win and one draw.

Offensively, Rebecca Cooke and Catherine Zimmerman lead Brooklyn with five goals each this season, while Jess Garziano and Sam Kroeger pace the squad with four assists apiece.

Player Availability

Unavailable

Alice Barbieri

Bre Norris

Lauren Gogal

International Duty

Nayeong Shin

Jennifer Cudjoe

Brooklyn FC women continue their road stretch on Wednesday, March 18, at Tampa Bay Sun FC, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. They return home to Maimonides Park on Sunday, March 22, for a 3:00 p.m. ET match against Carolina Ascent FC. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from March 13, 2026

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