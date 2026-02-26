May 16 Brooklyn FC Women's Match vs. Spokane Zephyr FC Moved to 10:30 p.m. ET

Published on February 26, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club women (Brooklyn FC) today announced that its away match on Saturday, May 16, at Spokane Zephyr FC has been rescheduled from 9:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET.

Ticketing information and matchday details are available through the host club.

Brooklyn FC women's spring home opener in the Gainbridge Super League is on Saturday, March 7, vs. DC Power FC. Kick off is at 2:00 p.m. ET at Maimonides Park. All Gainbridge Super League matches are available to watch on Peacock. Tickets are available now via SeatGeek.







