February 14 Brooklyn FC Women's Match vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC Moved to 5:30 p.m. ET

Published on February 10, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Brooklyn, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2026 - Brooklyn Football Club women (Brooklyn FC) today announced that its away match on Saturday, February 14, against Fort Lauderdale United FC has been rescheduled from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET.

Ticketing information and matchday details are available through the host club.

The complete 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League schedule is available online, and all matches can be streamed live on Peacock.







