February 14 Brooklyn FC Women's Match vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC Moved to 5:30 p.m. ET
Published on February 10, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Brooklyn, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2026 - Brooklyn Football Club women (Brooklyn FC) today announced that its away match on Saturday, February 14, against Fort Lauderdale United FC has been rescheduled from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET.
Ticketing information and matchday details are available through the host club.
The complete 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League schedule is available online, and all matches can be streamed live on Peacock. Tickets for all Brooklyn FC home matches are available online. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC on Facebook, Instagram, and X.
