Jennifer Cudjoe Earns Ghana Call-Up
Published on February 20, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Brooklyn, N.Y. - The Ghanaian Women's National Team has announced that Jennifer Cudjoe, midfielder at Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC), has been called up ahead of the CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations.
Cudjoe, 31, has represented the Black Queens nine times, with her most recent cap coming in December 2025 for an international friendly against England, where she played 89 minutes and won 6 tackles. A former Ghana youth international, she received her first senior call-up for the 2024 CAF Women's Olympic qualifying tournament.
The Africa Cup of Nations takes place in Morocco, running March 17-April 3. Ghana was drawn into Group D with Cameroon, Mali, and Cape Verde, their first opponent on March 18.
Cudjoe joined Brooklyn FC in November 2025 and made her debut against DC Power FC, her previous team, on November 8. To date, she has made 7 appearances, winning 13 tackles and logging 454 minutes.
Brooklyn FC women's next match is away against Spokane Zephyr FC on March 14. Kick off is 9 pm ET. The women will return home to Maimonides Park on Sunday, March 22. The complete 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League schedule is available online, and all matches stream live on Peacock. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC on Facebook, Instagram, and X.
