DC Power FC Announce Update to 2025/26 Spring Schedule

Published on February 20, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club and the Gainbridge Super League have announced a schedule change for its 2025/26 Spring season.

DC Power FC's road match against Brooklyn FC at Maimonides Park originally scheduled for Saturday, April 18 with kickoff at 4:00 p.m. ET has been moved to Saturday, March 7 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

DC Power FC returns home to Audi Field on Thursday, March 12 to open the 2025/26 Spring season against Dallas Trinity FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.







