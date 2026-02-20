DC Power FC Announce Update to 2025/26 Spring Schedule
Published on February 20, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
DC Power FC News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club and the Gainbridge Super League have announced a schedule change for its 2025/26 Spring season.
DC Power FC's road match against Brooklyn FC at Maimonides Park originally scheduled for Saturday, April 18 with kickoff at 4:00 p.m. ET has been moved to Saturday, March 7 at 2:00 p.m. ET.
DC Power FC returns home to Audi Field on Thursday, March 12 to open the 2025/26 Spring season against Dallas Trinity FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from February 20, 2026
- Fort Lauderdale Eyes Road Victory in Florida Derby Clash - Fort Lauderdale United FC
- Jennifer Cudjoe Earns Ghana Call-Up - Brooklyn FC
- DC Power FC Announce Update to 2025/26 Spring Schedule - DC Power FC
- Brooklyn FC Women's Spring Season Home Opener Changed to March 7 vs DC Power FC - Brooklyn FC
- Fort Lauderdale United Welcomes Alana Yasuda to Academy - Fort Lauderdale United FC
- Unbeaten LSC Women Take on League Leaders Sporting JAX - Lexington Sporting Club
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent DC Power FC Stories
- DC Power FC Announce Update to 2025/26 Spring Schedule
- DC Power FC Comes Away with a Point in 1-1 Draw at Tampa Bay
- DC Power FC Takes on Tampa Bay Sun FC in First Meeting this Season
- DC Power FC Opens Spring Slate with 0-1 Shutout Win at Jacksonville
- DC Power Football Club Opens Spring Schedule on the Road against Jacksonville