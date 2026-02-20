Fort Lauderdale United Welcomes Alana Yasuda to Academy

Published on February 20, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is excited to announce that it has added to its thriving academy, signing forward Alana Yasuda to an Academy contract with 11 matches remaining in the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval. At 16 years and 152 days old, Yasuda becomes the third-youngest player in the Gainbridge Super League.

"Alana represents exactly what our Academy is designed to do," said Aly Hassan, General Manager of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "She's a talented local player with tremendous upside, and this opportunity allows her to train and compete in a professional environment while continuing her development. We're proud to provide young athletes in South Florida with a clear pathway to the highest level of the game."

A dynamic winger, Yasuda brings impressive flair and creativity to the Fort Lauderdale United academy through her strong dribbling ability. The 16-year-old forward has made waves locally and internationally, earning a call-up to the Brazil U-15 Youth National Team for a training camp in 2024 as one of two American-born players on the roster. A local product and Broward County native, Yasuda is coming off a nine-goal sophomore season at Coral Glades High School.

Through USL Academy contracts, players across the league can gain valuable experience at the senior team level in a professional environment while maintaining their college eligibility. The initiative is central to Fort Lauderdale United FC's mission of providing young female athletes with a clear pathway to the professional game.

Fort Lauderdale United's flourishing Academy has already seen players such as Taylor Smith and Daniela Todd begin their careers in South Florida on Academy contracts before earning their way to signing professional deals with the club.

Yasuda joins Dakota Harrell, Jules Cagle, Alexa Strickler, Blane McElroy, Sadie Zelnick, and Maya Buerger as members of the Fort Lauderdale United FC Academy.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.