Kat González Earns Call-Up to Dominican Republic National Team

Published on February 17, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is proud to announce that midfielder Kat González has been called up to the Dominican Republic National Team for a pair of CONCACAF Women's World Cup Qualifying matches against Belize and Anguilla. A dynamic presence in the midfield, González joined Fort Lauderdale ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season after spending the league's inaugural campaign with Carolina Ascent FC and has since fit seamlessly into the club's attack.

González has been a key contributor for Fort Lauderdale United this season, appearing in 16 of 17 matches while making six starts. The dynamic midfielder has recorded one assist, 10 key passes and 19 duels won while completing 73.6% of her passes across 663 minutes on the pitch. Her creativity has been central to Fort Lauderdale's third-ranked attack and will continue to be a valuable asset as the club pushes toward the playoffs in the latter stages of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season.

The midfielder has consistently been a mainstay with the Dominican Republic National Team, dating all the way back to 2021. The Marshall product played a pivotal role in the nation's qualification for the inaugural W Gold Cup, scoring the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory over Guyana during the 2024 Prelims. González featured in three matches for the Dominican Republic in 2025, first appearing in a pair of friendlies against Honduras before playing the full 90 minutes in a 2-2 draw against Suriname on December 2, helping the side earn a valuable point in CONCACAF Women's Championship Qualifying.

González and the Dominican Republic will face Belize on Saturday, February 28 at 6 p.m. at Estadio Cibao FC in the Dominican Republic before traveling to take on Anguilla on March 6 at 2 p.m. at the Raymond E. Guishard Technical Centre in Anguilla.







