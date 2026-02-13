Fort Lauderdale Opens New Era on Saturday Evening vs. Brooklyn FC

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-6-6, 18 PTS) closes out its three-match homestand this weekend, hosting Brooklyn FC (4-6-6, 18 PTS) as the club begins a new chapter at home. The sides met twice during the first half of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, with Fort Lauderdale earning a 2-1 road victory (Sept. 28) before the clubs played to a 1-1 draw in South Florida (Nov. 1). With kickoff set for 5:30 p.m. at Beyond Bancard Field, Fort Lauderdale will look to secure all three points at home to mark the start of a new era.

Fort Lauderdale United FC enters Saturday's clash riding a three-match skid but will look to turn the page as interim Head Coach Paul Jennison begins his tenure. The club closes its three-match homestand to open the spring season against a Brooklyn side it defeated earlier this year, earning a 2-1 victory in the Empire State on September 28. Fort Lauderdale's attack is powered by the dynamic trio of Kiara Locklear (5G), Jasmine Hamid (3G, 1A) and Kelli Van Treeck (4G, 2A), while the back line is anchored by Team of the Month selections Ella Simpson and Madison McComasky. In goal, new acquisition McKinley Crone has recorded eight saves across her first two matches in South Florida. With a new chapter underway, Fort Lauderdale will aim to secure all three points and build momentum heading into the next stretch of the campaign.

Brooklyn comes into Saturday night on a decent run of form, earning a pair of wins across its last four matches (2W-1D-1L). While many clubs experienced roster movement during the holiday break, Brooklyn remained unchanged with no departures or additions. The squad is led by Team of the Month forward Rebecca Cooke (5G) and All-League midfielder Sam Kroeger (2A), and features five players with at least two goals this season. As Fort Lauderdale looks to usher in a new chapter, Brooklyn will be tasked with slowing down one of the league's most dynamic attacks.

Matchup History

The clubs met twice in the first half of the 2025/26 season, with Fort Lauderdale earning a 2-1 victory in the first meeting in New York on September 28 before the clubs played to a 1-1 draw at Beyond Bancard Field on November 1.

Where to Watch

The match is set to kick-off at 5:30 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Peacock app and locally broadcasted on WPLG Local 10.







