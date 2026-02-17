Worth the Wait: Sunshine, Soccer, & Community in Motion

Sometimes the best moments don't happen exactly as planned, and the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation's latest Pros & Pals program proved that a little patience can lead to something even better!

After weather forced a postponement of the original date, the Foundation regrouped and rescheduled with help from the Tampa Bay Sun FC's Operations team. What followed was nothing short of magical: a sunny, outdoor celebration of play and connection that welcomed more participants than ever and delivered impact at every turn.

Hosting the event outdoors for the first time created space, literally and figuratively, for more movement, more laughter, and more meaningful moments. The open pitch offered expanded soccer stations and free-flowing play gave kids of all abilities the opportunity to explore soccer at their own pace, make new friends, and experience the game in its purest form.

The event was made possible through the support of DICK'S House of Sport, the presenting sponsor whose partnership helped bring the experience to life. From equipment to the environment, their commitment to access and community impact played a central role in transforming a rescheduled date into a success.

Adding to the joy, a dozen Tampa Bay Sun players and staff joined as part of the Foundation's Sunshine Squad, volunteering their time, energy, and hearts. From passing drills to spontaneous celebrations, the players met kids where they were and offered encouragement countless smiles that made the day unforgettable.

What lingered most wasn't the structure of the stations or the skills learned. It was the joy, the boost in confidence, and the quiet moments that will be forever memories. With no pressure and no scoreboard, the day became a reminder that soccer's greatest power lies not in competition, but in connection.

Sometimes the rain delay leads to the best kickoff- and this was one for the books.

Pros & Pals is a flagship program of the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation that brings together kids with physical and/or developmental disabilities and the beautiful game. Through play, movement, and shared moments on the field, the program creates space for kids in the community to connect with the Sun organization, from Tampa Bay Sun FC players to the Foundation's Sunshine Squad of volunteers.







