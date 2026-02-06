The Tampa Bay Sun Foundation Is Proud to Present Free Youth Soccer Clinics, Generously Powered ByTECO

The Tampa Bay Sun Foundation is proud to present FREE youth soccer clinics, generously powered by TECO and open to the entire community.

These clinics are available to boys and girls ages 7-13 and welcome players of all skill levels-from those new to the sport to young athletes looking to further develop their game.

Led by U.S. Soccer-licensed coaches, the clinics are designed to provide a fun, supportive, and healthy environment focused on skill development, teamwork, and a love for the game.

Participants can expect:

Engaging and age-appropriate soccer activities

Professional instruction and skill-building drills

An inclusive, welcoming atmosphere for all abilities

A FREE Tampa Bay Sun t-shirt for every participant

Registration is required, and space is limited. Families are encouraged to register early to secure a spot.

We invite you to join us on the field and be part of a memorable and meaningful soccer experience with the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation.

Register today:

https://www.tampabaysunfc.com/foundation-clinics/







