Carolina Ascent Opens Spring Home Slate: Celebrates Women in Sports Day

Published on February 6, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

CHARLOTTE, NC -- Carolina Ascent FC returns to American Legion Memorial Stadium to take on Lexington SC this Saturday at 2:00 p.m..

This matchup against Lexington SC is the first home appearance since December 20th and is a key opportunity for Carolina to build momentum in the second half of the season. Carolina enters the weekend following a loss on the road against Sporting Jax, and looks to this match to earn three points.

This Saturday we celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Saturday marks the first of a three game home stand. Kick-off against Lexington SC is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

Fans can watch the match live on Peacock and locally on TV64.

Who: Carolina Ascent FC vs Lexington SC

What: Carolina Ascent FC returns home, marking the first of a three game home stretch.

When: Saturday February 7th at 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Charlotte, NC - American Legion Memorial Stadium







