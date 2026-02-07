Carolina Ascent Drop First Home Game of Spring to Lexington SC

Published on February 7, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent dropped their home opener of the Spring half, falling 2-1 to Lexington SC on Saturday afternoon.

Riley Parker gave Carolina Ascent the lead in the first half, but Lexington responded with goals from Alyssa Bourgeois and McKenzie Weinart to extend their unbeaten streak to 17 games.

The first 20 minutes were a struggle for both sides, as the similar pressing of the two sides put pressure on the teams in possession.

Carolina couldn't muster any chances until a trio of chances from Parker. In the 28th minute, Parker cut inside onto her left foot and just whizzed a strike over the bar for Carolina's first look at goal.

Five minutes later, Parker led a break. Again, on her left foot, she fired just wide of a diving Kat Asman.

However, the third time proved to be the charm. Mia Corbin picked Alyssa Bourgeois' pocket and found Parker in the middle of the pitch. The Texas native beat her man, sprung into the box, and this left-footed effort beat Asman at her near post in the 36th minute.

The lead was short-lived as Lexington struck back seven minutes later. Bourgeois picked up the ball in front of Carolina's bench. Her cross was misplayed at the back and missed by Jenna Butler and Meagan McClelland and found its way all the way in to knot the game at one.

Similar to their first matchup of the season, the two teams took a tie game to the halftime break.

Carolina had a great chance immediately into the second frame. Their patented pressure created a turnover and Corbin fired away from 18 yards, forcing Asman into her first save of the match.

Lexington took their first lead of the game in the 52nd minute. Catherine Barry played it through McKenzie Weinert. In alone on McClelland, the forward placed it in the bottom corner for her fifth goal of the season.

Carolina pressed for the equalizer late. Making her Ascent debut, Ava Cook laid it off beautifully for Lily Nabet. The midfielder tried to one-time it over Asman, but found the roof of the net.

No goal came and Lexington walked out of Charlotte with the full three points.

QUOTES

Head Coach Philip Poole on the match:

"I think it was a massively disjointed performance from us. We never really got anything going. ¬©It was a pass or a shot or something here and there, but we could not sustain anything."

Poole on the positives from today:

"I think it's important we continue to build the minutes for Shea and Ava. We also got a great goal from Riley Parker, who's been knocking on the door again. She's one that's probably would take back some chances that she may have had, but I'm glad she got on the score street. She did well driving past her defender and doing what she does."

Riley Parker on finding the back of the net:

"We've been creating so many chances all season and we just need to start putting them away. It would have been much nicer to be walking away with the 3 points. It is funny because this morning I woke up and felt like I was gonna score, so to actually do it felt really good."

Lily Nabet on the trends of the game:

"There were moments that we broke them down, but there were a lot of moments that I think we could have been more patient and kept the ball. I think last weekend, we had a little bit more patience and kept the ball well and this game, there was not much of that."







