Carolina Ascent Falls at Sporting Jax After Late Winner

Published on January 31, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - Carolina Ascent saw a hard-fought road result slip away late, conceding an 85th-minute goal in a 1-0 defeat to Sporting Jax on Saturday night.

Substitute Jade Pennock finished from six yards out to secure all three points for the hosts as the second half of the Gainbridge Super League season got underway.

Lily Nabet made her first start for the Ascent and played all 90 minutes, while fellow newcomer Shea Groom entered the match as a substitute in the 66th minute.

Sporting Jax controlled the early run of play, nearly breaking through when forward Ashlyn Puerta slipped behind Carolina's back line. Goalkeeper Meagan McClelland reacted quickly, racing off her line to smother the chance at DeSmit's feet.

Both sides showed signs of rust following the midseason break during the opening 20 minutes, while blustery conditions complicated play. Strong winds disrupted aerial service and even shifted the ball during set pieces.

Despite working into the breeze, Carolina Ascent began to settle in late in the half, moving the ball sharply in the attacking third.

The visitors' best look came in the 35th minute. A slick transition sent the ball wide to Brianna Martinez, who picked out a surging Riley Parker at the back post. Parker's diving header was turned away from point-blank range by Jacksonville goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks.

Carolina came out of the break with renewed energy and nearly found the breakthrough in the 58th minute. Audrey Coleman did well to press high and win the ball inside Jacksonville's box, laying it off for Rylee Baisden, but the winger's first-time effort sailed just over the crossbar.

The chance sparked a stretch of back-and-forth play, though neither side was able to sustain prolonged pressure. Much of the half unfolded as a midfield battle, with both teams searching for rhythm and momentum in the difficult conditions.

Sporting Jax created their best look in the 79th minute when Baylee DeSmit danced past two defenders and bent a curling shot toward the far post, but McClelland was equal to it, pushing the effort away.

Sporting Jax finally opened the scoring in the 85th minute. Paige Kenton nodded a ball down inside the area, where Jade Pennock arrived to fire it home.

Carolina pushed numbers forward late in search of an equalizer and nearly found one in the 89th minute. Substitute Emily Morris came inches from making an immediate impact, lunging onto a dinked cross from Taylor Porter, but her close-range effort just missed the target as time wound down.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Philip Poole on the effort:

"Outside of the first 15 minutes, I felt like we gained back control. We created a lot of chances and I felt we were unlucky to not go into halftime 1-0...It ultimately comes down to if you create a lot of chances, you got to put them in the back of the net. I have a lot of positives to take, but disappointed to not get anything out of the game."

Poole on Carolina debuts for Nabet and Groom:

"I thought Lily was very good. She was combative, pressed well, and linked up well. It was good that we got Shea some minutes. Her best soccer will will come, but it was really important that we get her on the pitch and we get her off the mark in terms of appearances."







