Carolina Ascent Signs Former Angel City Midfielder Lily Nabet

Published on January 23, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC announced today the signing of midfielder Lily Nabet, pending league and federation approval.

Nabet most recently featured for Fort Lauderdale United on loan this season, making nine appearances and recording one assist while earning a league Team of the Month honor in November. Prior to her loan, she totaled 47 appearances in all competitions for NWSL side Angel City FC after being selected with the 36th pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft.

"Lily has joined us at a pivotal time in the season to strengthen our core group," said Carolina Ascent Head Coach Philip Poole. "Bringing her back to the Carolinas was an easy decision. She will add energy to our midfield and fit right into our locker room."

A Duke University alumna, Nabet made 86 appearances across five seasons with the Blue Devils, starting 55 matches and captaining the program to consecutive NCAA Tournament quarterfinal runs in 2020 and 2021.

"I'm thrilled to join Carolina Ascent and contribute to the team's pursuit of winning a championship," said Nabet. "I'm grateful to be part of such a committed group and look forward to giving everything I have to the club, the fans, and the Charlotte community."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from January 23, 2026

Carolina Ascent Signs Former Angel City Midfielder Lily Nabet - Carolina Ascent FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.