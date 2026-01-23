Carlyn Baldwin Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC announced today that midfielder Carlyn Baldwin has retired from professional soccer. Baldwin, 29, brought extensive professional experience to the midfield and provided valuable depth during her time with Fort Lauderdale United.

The midfielder appeared in three matches for Fort Lauderdale United during the first half of the season, logging 21 minutes of action. Baldwin concludes her professional career in South Florida with 8 completed passes and 2 duels won, adding veteran leadership and midfield depth for the club.

A native of Oakton, Virginia, Baldwin played collegiate soccer at the University of Tennessee, where she made an immediate impact by earning SEC All-Freshman honors in 2014. Over three seasons in Knoxville, she started 52 matches and tallied six goals and four assists. Following her college career, Baldwin made history as the first-ever foreign signing for Sporting CP in Portugal.

Baldwin spent eight seasons in Portugal, playing for Sporting CP (2017-2021), Torreense (2021-2022), Benfica (2022), Damaiense (2022-2023) and SC Braga (2023-24) before returning to Torreense in 2024-25 for her final season abroad. During her time overseas, Baldwin appeared in 148 matches, scoring 14 goals, and earned a spot on the Onze Do Ano - the Liga Portuguesa Feminina's Best XI - for the 2018/19 season after a standout campaign. Over eight seasons, Baldwin collected multiple trophies, including two Portuguese Cups, two Portuguese Super Cups and a Portuguese League title.

At the international level, Baldwin represented the United States with the U-20 National Team at the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, appearing in matches against Germany and China. The midfielder later joined the U-23 team for the 2019 Nordic Tournament, making another appearance for the States in a trio of matches against Norway, England and Sweden. In 2024, Baldwin was one of 18 players called up to take part in the U.S. Women's National Futsal training camp ahead of the 2025 Concacaf Women's Futsal Championship.

Fort Lauderdale United FC thanks Carlyn for her contributions and professionalism during her time with the club and wishes her the best in retirement.







