Fort Lauderdale United FC Reaches Midway Point of 2025/26 Season

Published on January 14, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - After completing its most recent match against Spokane Zephyr FC, Fort Lauderdale United FC has played 14 matches and reached the midway point of the 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League season. In its second campaign in club history, Fort Lauderdale has experienced both highs and lows as the team continues to build toward a playoff push in the second half of the campaign.

Fort Lauderdale finished the first quarter of the season on a hot streak, going unbeaten through six of seven matches (3-3-1, 12 PTS) before entering a difficult block of fixtures. The club faced a demanding stretch in November, opening the month with a 1-1 draw against Brooklyn FC on November 1 before playing four matches in a 14-day span. The run included a 1-0 home victory over Carolina Ascent FC on November 8, a midweek 1-3 loss to DC Power FC on November 12, a 1-1 home draw in the Florida Derby against Tampa Bay Sun FC on November 15, and a 0-2 defeat to Sporting JAX in the clubs' first-ever meeting on November 22. The club went winless in the final month of the year, earning a 1-1 draw in its second consecutive meeting with Sporting JAX on December 13 before falling 1-3 to Spokane Zephyr FC in the fall season finale at Beyond Bancard Field on December 20.

Fort Lauderdale reached the midway point of the season with 18 points from 14 matches (4W-6D-4L), sitting fifth in the Gainbridge Super League standings. The club has scored 19 goals (T-3rd in the league) with a 17% conversion rate (3rd) despite taking the fewest shots in the Super League (157). The side also ranks tied for second in away wins (3) and tied for third in shutouts (3), establishing itself as one of the most well-rounded clubs in the league.

Fort Lauderdale United earned three Team of the Month selections in the final months of 2025, with Lily Nabet and Madison McComasky receiving November honors, while Kelli Van Treeck made her second appearance of the season with December recognition. Overall, Fort Lauderdale closes the first half of the season with seven Team of the Month honorees, highlighted by Kiara Locklear, Ella Simpson, and Van Treeck in September, with Jasmine Hamid earning honors for her performance in October.

The club has been led by elite play at every level. Locklear has scored a team-high 5 goals, which ranks sixth in the league, while Van Treeck (4G, 2A) is one of only three midfielders with at least 4 goals and 2 assists, and her 82 duels won and 26 tackles won rank third among all midfielders. Simpson leads all defenders in goals (3) and ranks seventh in clearances (77) league-wide, proving to be a threat on both ends. In net, goalkeeper Bella Hara has been among the league's best, recording 34 saves (T-3rd), three clean sheets (T-5th), and a 64% save percentage (6th, min. 30 shots faced).

Looking Back

In its inaugural campaign, Fort Lauderdale United FC closed the second quarter of the season on a hot streak, earning 11 points across November and December (3-2-1) and ended the calendar year on a three-match winning streak. At the midway point, Fort Lauderdale held a +3 goal differential and sat fourth in the Super League standings with 20 points through 13 matches. During the 2024-25 season, Felicia Knox was named to the November Team of the Month, while Addie McCain and Sabrina McNeill earned December recognition. Hamid capped the 2024 calendar year with a standout run, becoming the first player in club history to earn Player of the Month honors after earning the title for December.

