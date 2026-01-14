Fort Lauderdale United FC Announces Broadcast Partnership with Estrella TV

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC is excited to announce a new broadcast partnership with Estrella TV, bringing live coverage of all 2026 home and away matches to fans across the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches.

Beginning with the upcoming season, Fort Lauderdale United FC matches will air in English exclusively on Estrella TV, giving supporters in Indian River, Okeechobee, St. Lucie, Martin, and Palm Beach counties a local way to tune into every kick. Fans can watch on their local Estrella TV channel number, which varies depending on their cable or satellite provider.

"Expanding the reach of our matches to Estrella TV is a major milestone for our club and our fans," said Fort Lauderdale United chairman Tommy Smith. "This partnership makes it easier for supporters across South Florida to watch Fort Lauderdale United in action every week and reinforces our commitment to growing the game in every community we serve."

Estrella TV is available in multiple markets throughout South Florida. Supporters should check their local listings to confirm the Estrella TV channel on their service provider.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to air a select number of FTL UTD games on our multicast channel Estrella TV West Palm Beach," said WPBF 25 President and General Manager Caroline Taplett. "Live local sports, especially soccer, are the perfect complement to our programming lineup and we are excited about our partnership with Fort Lauderdale United."

This broadcast partnership represents another way Fort Lauderdale United FC is working to make professional women's soccer more accessible to fans throughout Florida, building on the club's rapid ascent in the Gainbridge Super League and growing regional support.







