DC Power Football Club and Midfielder Katie Duong Agree to Mutually Terminate Contract

Published on January 14, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club and midfielder Katie Duong agree to mutually terminate her contract with the club.

"We want to thank Katie for her commitment to the club and recognize her as a player on the inaugural roster," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "We wish her the best of luck in her next chapter."

Duong signed with DC Power Football Club on July 24, 2024, ahead of the inaugural 2024/25 season and made her Gainbridge Super League debut in the club's first-ever match on August 17, 2024, on the road against Carolina Ascent FC. Duong made 36 appearances (28 starts) and completed 2,394 total minutes for DC Power FC. In the opening match of the 2024/25 Spring slate against Carolina Ascent FC, Duong scored her first professional goal off a penalty kick in the 24th minute to give DC Power FC an early edge. Duong went on to earn a team-high four assists throughout the 2024/25 season.

Prior to signing with DC Power FC, Duong had a stellar 2024 season with Minesota Aurora FC of the USL W League and scored eight goals in seven consecutive fixtures, helping Minnesota finish at the top of its division.

At the collegiate level, Duong played her first two seasons at the University of Minnesota (2019-2020) and her final three seasons at Stanford University (2021-2023). With the Golden Gophers, Duong appeared in 28 matches (27 starts) and was named to the Big Ten All-Freshmen Team (2019) and the All-Big Ten Second team (2020). During her final three seasons at Stanford, Duong made 38 appearances and helped secure the Cardinals' 2022 Pac-12 championship title. Following a standout college career, Duong was drafted No. 53 overall by the Portland Thorns in the 2024 NWSL (National Women's Soccer League) Draft.

On the national level, Duong has nine caps with the United States U-20 Women's National Team, including scoring a goal and earning a trio of assists in the 2020 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers in the Dominican Republic.







