Dallas Trinity FC Trio Named to Gainbridge Super League's Team of the Month for December

Published on January 14, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC forward Chioma Ubogagu, goalkeeper Rylee Foster, and forward Allie Thornton were named to the Gainbridge Super League's Team of the Month for December, the league announced today. Additionally, Ubogagu took home Player of the Month honors.

Dallas currently sits in playoff position among the top-four in the league standings heading into January (6-5-2, 20 points). The club went unbeaten over the course of December, with wins against DC (2-1) and Carolina (1-0), and a hard-fought draw against second-place Lexington (1-1).

Ubogagu delivered key contributions in December, recording her third assist of the season in the 10th minute of a 2-1 win over DC on Dec. 6, then netting her first goal of the campaign in the 52nd minute of a 1-1 draw against Lexington SC on Dec. 20. The Coppell native's three assists are tied for the most on the team.

Foster anchored the back line in December, posting her fourth clean sheet of the season after a 1-0 win over Carolina on Dec. 13, which was highlighted by a crucial penalty-kick save. She totaled 13 saves over the month, including a season-high eight stops against DC on Dec. 6.

Thornton continued her strong form in December, scoring her team-high third goal of the season in the 10th minute of a 2-1 win over Carolina on Dec. 13. The Arlington native and SMU alum remains a key attacking presence for the side.

The full Gainbridge Super League Team of the Month for December:

F: Gianna Gourley (DC)

F: Lena Silano (SPK)

F: Paige Kenton (JAX)

M: Chioma Ubogagu - Player of the Month

M: Emily Colton (DC)

M: Emma Jaskaniec (SPK)

M: Sophia Boman (JAX)

D: Sydney Studer (CAR)

D: Allison Pantuso (LEX)

D: Georgia Brown (JAX)

GK: Rylee Foster (DAL)

Bench: Kelli Van Treeck (FTL), Jennifer Cudjoe (BKN), Taylor Aylmer (LEX), Sandrine Gaillard (TB), Catherine Zimmerman (BKN), Allie Thornton (DAL), Meagan McClelland (CAR)

Coach of the Month: Stacey Balaam (JAX)

The club will return from Winter Break on Saturday, Jan. 31 as they play host to Brooklyn FC (4-6-5, 17 points) from Cotton Bowl Stadium at 4:00 p.m. CT, as DTFC celebrates Black History Month. The match will stream on Peacock.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from January 14, 2026

