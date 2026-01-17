Fort Lauderdale United FC Parts Ways with Darya Rajaee

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC announced today that the club and midfielder Darya Rajaee have mutually agreed to part ways. Rajaee, one of seven players to return for a second season from the club's inaugural team, was a key member of the side that reached the Super League Final.

A standout collegiate player at the University of Central Florida, Rajaee spent two seasons competing in Europe before joining Fort Lauderdale United for the club's inaugural 2024-25 USL Super League season. Rajaee was a vital part of Fort Lauderdale's midfield in its first-ever season, starting 21 of her 27 appearances. The UCF alum logged the 5th-most minutes on the team (1,932) and made a major impact in possession. The 25-year-old tallied 19 key passes (T-4th) and 977 completed passes (T-4th) at an 80.6% accuracy rate (5th). Defensively, she showcased her well-rounded game by ranking 2nd on the team with 40 interceptions.

Rajaee returned to Fort Lauderdale for a second season and appeared in 12 of 14 matches during the fall portion of the 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League campaign, making seven starts. The UCF product logged 552 minutes and scored her first goal for the club on a free kick in the season opener against Lexington SC. She also played a key role in helping the club earn 18 points through 14 matches.

Rajaee departs Fort Lauderdale ranked second in club history in interceptions (33), chances created (31) and passes (1,200), while her 39 appearances rank fourth all time. She also left her mark in single-season categories, ranking second in interceptions (26) and tied for fourth in passes (977).

The midfielder concludes her Fort Lauderdale United career with 39 appearances, 28 starts, and 2,484 minutes played and is one of just 15 players to score a goal for the club across its 44 matches. Fort Lauderdale United FC thanks Darya for her contributions and professionalism during her time with the club and wishes her the best in her future career.

Fort Lauderdale will take a short break before resuming play on Saturday, January 31 against Lexington SC at Beyond Bancard Field.







