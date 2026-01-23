Tampa Bay Sun FC Welcomes Midfielder Maddie Pokorny on Loan from Racing Louisville FC

Tampa, Florida. - The Tampa Bay Sun have signed midfielder Maddie Pokorny on loan from Racing Louisville FC, adding experience, competitiveness, and midfield depth ahead of the upcoming stretch of the season.

Pokorny joins the Sun after spending the last three seasons with Racing Louisville, where she appeared in 23 matches across the 2023 and 2024 NWSL campaigns. A reliable presence in the midfield, she made 12 appearances in 2024 as a key option off the bench after joining the club as a National Team Replacement Player in 2023. Her first NWSL assist came on August 19, 2023, against Angel City FC, helping Racing secure a 1-1 draw at home. Pokorny missed most of the 2025 season while recovering from a hip injury.

Before her time in the NWSL, the St. Louis native built an impressive professional résumé overseas with HB Køge in Denmark. During her time with the club, Pokorny helped HB Køge capture three league titles in the Danish Women's League and qualify for the UEFA Women's Champions League. She also made club history by scoring HB Køge's first-ever Champions League goal against Arsenal. Across all competitions, Pokorny recorded 31 goals in 90 appearances for the Danish side.

Head coach Denise Schilte-Brown welcomed Pokorny's arrival and highlighted the impact she brings both on and off the field.

"Our team and staff are excited to bring Maddie into our environment," said Schilte-Brown. "She raises the level both on and off the field. Maddie is a true competitor who pushes this group every day, and she brings an energy and attitude that make her a great presence in the locker room."

A former standout at Saint Louis University, Pokorny adds international experience, midfield versatility, and a winning mentality to the Sun as she begins her time in Tampa Bay.







