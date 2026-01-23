Sporting Club Jacksonville Announces Performance and Recovery HQ Partnership with EPIC Soccer Academy

Published on January 23, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville announced a new strategic partnership with EPIC Soccer Academy, aligning two organizations committed to elite performance, player recovery, player development, and raising standards across the First Coast soccer community.

EPIC Soccer Academy becomes Sporting JAX's Official Performance and Recovery Headquarters for Sporting JAX professional women's, men's and pro academy players, with access to their state-of-the-art soccer training and recovery facilities on St. Johns Bluff Road.

Founded by former USL and NASL professional goalkeeper Daryl Sattler, EPIC Soccer Academy has built a reputation for innovative, player-first training environments that emphasize technical quality, physical preparation, best-practice recovery, and long-term development. The partnership reflects a shared philosophy focused on high standards, modern methodologies and facilities, and creating pathways for players to reach their full potential.

"Building a world-class professional club requires alignment with partners who share our values and our ambition," said Steve Livingstone, President and CEO of Sporting JAX. "EPIC Soccer Academy brings a proven track record, deep knowledge of the game, and a relentless commitment to performance. This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver elite environments for our players while continuing to elevate soccer across the First Coast."

From a performance standpoint, the collaboration enhances Sporting JAX's holistic approach to player preparation and development.

"High performance is about details, consistency, and having the right people around the program," said Steve Fell, Head of Performance for Sporting JAX. "EPIC Soccer Academy's approach and facilities align closely with our performance model and needs. Their expertise and professionalism will complement the work we're doing to ensure our players are prepared and fully recovered to perform at the highest level, every day."

For EPIC Soccer Academy, the partnership represents a further opportunity to contribute directly to the growth of professional soccer in the region.

"Jacksonville is entering an exciting new chapter for the sport, and EPIC Soccer Academy is proud to be part of that journey," said Daryl Sattler, Owner and Founder of EPIC Soccer Academy. "As a former professional player, I know how important the right environment is for development and performance. Partnering with Sporting JAX allows us to support a club that's committed to doing things the right way and creating meaningful opportunities for players in this community."

The partnership further underscores Sporting JAX's mission to build a sustainable, high-performance professional soccer club rooted in community, opportunity, and excellence - on the First Coast and beyond.







Gainbridge Super League Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.