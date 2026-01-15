Cruise Planners - Persad & Associates Named Official Travel Partner of Fort Lauderdale United FC

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC announced today a new partnership with Cruise Planners - Persad & Associates, naming the veteran- and family-owned agency as the club's Official Travel Partner.

The partnership brings together two organizations rooted in community, service, and excellence, with a shared commitment to creating meaningful experiences for families, athletes, and supporters in South Florida and beyond.

"Partnering with Cruise Planners - Persad & Associates allows us to align with a trusted, family- and veteran-owned business that values personalization, reliability, and care," said Fort Lauderdale United chairman Tommy Smith. "Their experience and attention to detail make them a natural fit as we continue to grow our club and serve our players, families, and broader community."

Cruise Planners - Persad & Associates specializes in luxury to bespoke travel experiences, offering tailored solutions for families, individuals, groups, and organizations worldwide. Their services range from customized luxury leisure offerings to complex group coordination, ensuring seamless planning and exceptional client satisfaction from start to finish.

As part of the partnership, Cruise Planners - Persad & Associates will also support Fort Lauderdale United's youth and competitive pathways, bringing expertise in sports-related travel. The agency designs and manages comprehensive travel experiences for youth soccer and volleyball programs, including elite tournaments, training camps, and international competitions across Europe, the Caribbean, North America, and South America.

"This partnership with Fort Lauderdale United reflects who we are at our core," said Chief Warrant Officer John Persad, who co-owns the business with his wife, Commander Gerry Persad. "We are a mission-oriented organization that believes in giving back, leading by example, and always putting our people first. Our military background shapes how we serve our clients and our community-taking care of our 'troops' and ensuring every journey is planned with precision, trust, and purpose."

In addition to sports travel, Cruise Planners - Persad & Associates provides curated solutions for individual travelers, family vacations, corporate retreats, health and wellness programs, and group travel for celebrations and milestone events, managing every detail to ensure a smooth and memorable experience. They are also co-branded with luxury vendors to provide private jets, yacht and Villas of Distinction offerings worldwide, including specialized butler, chef, security staff, and other amenities if requested.

This partnership reflects Fort Lauderdale United's continued focus on aligning with quality local, values-driven partners who enhance the club's ecosystem and community impact.







