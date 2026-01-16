Special Message from Sporting JAX President Steve Livingstone

Published on January 15, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

The following is an address from Sporting Club Jacksonville President and CEO Steve Livingstone on the eve of the club's upcoming inaugural USL Championship season

A new era of professional soccer on the First Coast is here - and it's built FOR JAX.

We're proud to introduce PRO SOCCER. PRO JAX., a new campaign that launches our USL Championship men's team while energizing our women's Gainbridge Super League season. This campaign is about more than soccer - it reflects who we are, who we play for, and the community we serve.

Over the coming months, you'll see PRO SOCCER. PRO JAX. across the First Coast - digitally, on social media, billboards, radio, and television - featuring bold new creative and our newest player signings as we share our story, ambition, and pride in Jacksonville and the region.

Sporting JAX is the ONLY professional soccer club in Jacksonville and across the First Coast, and we are committed to delivering the highest level of performance, value, and entertainment every matchday. From the first whistle to the final goal, everything we do is PRO JAX - FOR JAX - in how we compete, who we represent, and the pride we carry onto the field.

None of this would be possible without the incredible support of the First Coast business community. We are deeply grateful to our partners, including Ascension St. Vincent's, adidas, Sunbelt Rentals, Honda of the Avenues, and Florida Blue, whose belief in our vision and commitment to our region have helped lay the foundation for this new era of professional soccer.

As part of our long-term commitment to elevating the game locally, Sporting JAX is advancing plans for a 15,000-seat, soccer-specific, state-of-the-art, community-accessible stadium that will serve as the permanent home for our men's and women's teams. Designed to host matches, concerts, and community events, this venue will become a true municipal gathering place. An adjacent commercial and residential district will generate hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact and create more than 5,000 jobs. More details and announcements will be shared in the coming months.

We are also incredibly fortunate that Jacksonville and the First Coast are once again home to high-level professional soccer. This return has been made possible through the support of the City of Jacksonville, the Mayor's Office, our corporate community, and key institutions including the University of North Florida, Jacksonville University, and Episcopal High School, whose collaboration has helped attract and sustain professional USL soccer in our market.

With all Sporting JAX matches broadcast nationally on CBS, ESPN, and NBC's Peacock, and our teams competing in 32 major cities across the United States, we have a unique opportunity to showcase Jacksonville on a national stage while strengthening our connection with supporters at home.

Beyond matchday, Sporting JAX remains committed to raising playing and coaching standards throughout the region and expanding opportunity at every level. That commitment is reflected in our community work, including the Gainbridge Mini Pitch initiative at the Boys & Girls Club in Arlington and our annual High School Soccer Media Day, now in its third year, spotlighting more than 400 student-athletes from over 50 schools, not to mention our support of community non-profits such as Hubbard House.

Through the Sporting JAX Soccer Academy, we have established the first true pathway from youth to professional soccer in our market. With the addition of an elite Pro Academy led by Mark Warburton, local players can now pursue the highest levels of the game right here at home. Our enhanced scholarship program further ensures access for players from all socio-economic backgrounds.

Guided by our club motto, Lift Every Voice, Sporting JAX is built on access, inclusivity, and representation. We believe soccer belongs to everyone, and we are committed to bringing the game to every neighborhood and every fan across our diverse community.

Sporting JAX Gainbridge Super League Head Coach Stacey Balaam

Our women's team is currently flying high in first place atop the Gainbridge Super League. Head coach Stacey Balaam, led by league-leading goalscorer Ashlyn Puerta, has the team playing outstanding football, and I encourage you to join us at Hodges Stadium - starting January 31 vs. Carolina Ascent FC.

Sporting JAX USL Championship Head Coach Liam Fox

Season tickets for our inaugural USL Championship men's season, kicking off February 21 vs. Charleston Battery FC at Hodges Stadium, are on sale now. Player announcements are coming fast, so secure your seats today for head coach Liam Fox and our men's team's debut season.

This is professional soccer's return to Jacksonville.

This is a club built for its city.

This is PRO SOCCER. PRO JAX.

Thank you for standing with us as we build something special - together.

We hope to see you at the match,

Steve Livingstone

President/CEO

