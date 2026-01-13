Sporting JAX Signs Loanee, Adds Pair to Gainbridge Super League Roster for Second Half of Season

Sporting Club Jacksonville announced three additions to its Gainbridge Super League roster, pending league and federation approval. The signings include defender Julia Lester on a permanent deal following her 2025 loan from Seattle Reign FC, goalkeeper Cristina Roque on loan from Racing Louisville FC, and midfielder/forward Kacey Smekrud.

The signings come as Sporting JAX gears up for the second half of its inaugural season in the Gainbridge Super League, which it currently sits atop the standings of. The additions-both new and existing-consist of dynamic players in all aspects of the game.

"Cristina and Kacey are exciting pieces that will strengthen our roster, and we're thrilled to have Julia join us permanently," said Stacey Balaam, head coach of the Sporting JAX women's team. "Securing a player like Lester, along with the added depth and talent, will certainly help the squad as we push ahead through the remainder of the season."

"It's important that a club is never stagnant with roster-building," said Mark Warburton, Sporting JAX head of soccer. "Julia has been great, while Cristina and Kacey are great additions to the team as we look to finish the regular season strong and successfully."

Lester, 27, has started in all 14 of Sporting JAX's Gainbridge Super League fixtures this season, leading the team in minutes played. Originally joining on loan from the NWSL's Seattle Reign FC, the Tampa native has recorded 43 clearances, 6 blocks and 11 interceptions during the 2025/26 season.

"I've really enjoyed my time with Sporting JAX and I'm happy to be sticking around," Lester said. "I've been able to finetune my skills while playing with some great teammates this season."

Roque, 24, brings both professional experience and a regional tie to Sporting JAX. The goalkeeper joins the club via loan from the NWSL's Racing Louisville FC, also boasting time in the league with Utah Royals. Roque is no stranger to the Sunshine State, having played collegiately at Florida State University, winning 59 matches en route to two NCAA national championships.

"I'm thrilled to join a new, dynamic club that has already made noise in its first season," Roque said. "I look forward to getting involved as we chase a league title."

Smekrud, 26, enters a new chapter of her professional career with this move to Sporting JAX, returning stateside after time with Finland's Åland United. An elite athlete, Smekrud was a two-sport star in college, playing soccer and track and field during time at the College of Charleston before transferring to Clemson University and focusing solely on soccer. Smekrud later spent time with Cincinnati Sirens FC of the WPSL.

"It's exciting to continue my professional career with a club like Sporting JAX," Smekrud said. "There's room to grow as a footballer, while chasing high goals that it's clear this team can accomplish."

