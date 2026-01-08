Balaam Earns Coach of the Month Honors; Three Players Named to Team of the Month

The Gainbridge Super League released its leaguewide awards for the month of December, and Sporting JAX's fingerprint was all over it again.

After a strong finish to the season's first half that saw the team reach the top of the table, head coach Stacey Balaam was named the league's Coach of the Month. During December, Balaam's squad produced two victories and a draw, including wins over in-state rival Tampa Bay Sun FC both on the road and at home.

"It's an honor to receive this award, but I couldn't do it without this group of players and coaches," Balaam said. "We have to keep our foot on the gas and carry this success into the second half of the season."

While this was Balaam's first time receiving the award, the Team of the Month had some familiar First Coast faces. Defender-turned-attacker Paige Kenton has emerged as one of Sporting JAX's top offensive threats, contributing in both goals and assists. This contribution has seen the Delaware native earn this honor in three consecutive months.

Kenton's performance last month included a goal and two assists, helping lead the team to a seven-point month. This role wasn't quite expected entering the season, but Kenton has fully embraced becoming a threat at the net.

"This season has been very different from what I'm used to, but it's been fun," Kenton said. "I want to help the team win in whatever way I can, even if that's playing in a different role than what I have in the past."

Defender Georgia Brown has also made her fair share of appearances in the monthly awards. Like Kenton, Brown has now appeared in the Team of the Month in three consecutive months. Brown's steady presence on the back line has enabled Sporting JAX to allow just two goals during December.

"I'm grateful to receive this honor in a league so full of talented players," Brown said. "If I can help make life easier for whoever's in net, then I'm doing my job."

December was also a month of firsts, as midfielder Sophia Boman made her Team of the Month debut. The Minnesota native scored a goal in Sporting JAX's dominant win over Tampa Bay Sun FC on December 6, and was a valuable asset in the following two matches.

"It's a major honor to receive this recognition," Boman said. "I've been working hard all season and am grateful to be part of this amazing group."

Sporting JAX continues to turn heads, despite it being the team's first season of play. They will look to defend their first-place title when they return to action at Hodges Stadium on January 31 against Carolina Ascent FC.







