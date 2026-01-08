DC Power Football Club Re-Signs Midfielder Emily Colton Through 2026/27 Season

Published on January 8, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has re-signed midfielder Emily Colton through the 2026/27 Gainbridge Super League season.

"We're excited to welcome Emily Colton back to DC Power FC for the upcoming 2026/27 season," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "Since signing with the club last January, Emily has emerged as a key play maker who's made an immediate impact on the pitch. We're confident that she will continue to be a driving force in the club's success in the coming season."

In DC Power Football Club's 2025/26 Fall season, Colton appeared in 11 matches (10 starts) and completed 898 minutes. Colton scored her first professional goal to open scoring at the 25th minute in the club's home opener against Spokane Zephyr FC on August 30, 2025 and recorded a team-high three assists throughout the Fall season. Colton made her professional debut with DC Power FC on February 23, 2025, on the road against Carolina Ascent FC. During the inaugural 2024/25 Spring season, Colton made 13 appearances (11 starts) amassing 1,021 minutes, took nine shots (two on target) and earned her first assist on the game-winning goal against Brooklyn FC on April 26, 2025. Honors include selection to the Gainbridge Super League's Team of the Month for February 2025.

Before signing with the Gainbridge Super League, Colton had a successful collegiate career playing her first three seasons at the University of North Carolina and transferring to Wake Forest University for her final year. During the 2024 season with Wake Forest, Colton made 16 appearances (16 starts), scored four goals and earned six assists.

In her three seasons at the University of North Carolina, Colton appeared in 84 total matches (84 starts), scored 17 goals and recorded nine assists for the Tar Heels. Colton had a successful freshman season (2021) and was one of three players to start in all 18 matches. She led the team in goals (7), shots (51) and shots on target (25). In her second season (2022), Colton started in all 26 matches. The next year (2023), Colton started in all 23 games, scored two goals and earned one assist.

At the national level, Colton brings experience with the U.S. Women's Youth National Team, including her call-up to the U-20 team in 2022 to the Concacaf Women's Championship and Sud Ladies Cup. Colton's standout performance led to a team-high five assists throughout the tournament and earned her a spot on the Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship Best XI Team. Colton contributed to the U-20's seventh Concacaf title to qualify for the Women's U-20 World Cup.

Emily Colton

Position: Midfielder

Birthplace: Carlsbad California

Birthdate: 06/23/2003

Height: 5'5''

Age: 22

Status: Domestic







Gainbridge Super League Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.