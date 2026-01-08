Studer, McClelland Named to December Team of the Month

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Gainbridge Super League announced today defender Sydney Studer and goalkeeper Meagan McClelland have been named to the December Team of the Month.

Studer earns her second Team of the Month selection this season after also being recognized in October, while McClelland picks up her first honor of the campaign.

Studer logged all 270 minutes of action in December, anchoring a back line that recorded two clean sheets in three matches. The center back totaled 23 clearances during the month, including a team-high 14 in a scoreless draw with DC Power on December 20. Studer currently ranks second on the team in clearances and leads Carolina in blocks, duels won, and aerial duels won.

McClelland also posted two clean sheets in December. The goalkeeper made one save in Carolina Ascent's 1-0 victory over Brooklyn FC on December 6, marking the club's second consecutive shutout. She capped the month with a standout performance against DC Power, recording a season-high seven saves to secure a point. McClelland now ranks among the league leaders with three clean sheets and 31 saves this season.







