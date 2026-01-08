Studer, McClelland Named to December Team of the Month
Published on January 8, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)
Carolina Ascent FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Gainbridge Super League announced today defender Sydney Studer and goalkeeper Meagan McClelland have been named to the December Team of the Month.
Studer earns her second Team of the Month selection this season after also being recognized in October, while McClelland picks up her first honor of the campaign.
Studer logged all 270 minutes of action in December, anchoring a back line that recorded two clean sheets in three matches. The center back totaled 23 clearances during the month, including a team-high 14 in a scoreless draw with DC Power on December 20. Studer currently ranks second on the team in clearances and leads Carolina in blocks, duels won, and aerial duels won.
McClelland also posted two clean sheets in December. The goalkeeper made one save in Carolina Ascent's 1-0 victory over Brooklyn FC on December 6, marking the club's second consecutive shutout. She capped the month with a standout performance against DC Power, recording a season-high seven saves to secure a point. McClelland now ranks among the league leaders with three clean sheets and 31 saves this season.
Gainbridge Super League Stories from January 8, 2026
- Balaam Earns Coach of the Month Honors; Three Players Named to Team of the Month - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Studer, McClelland Named to December Team of the Month - Carolina Ascent FC
- Kelli Van Treeck Earns December Team of the Month Honors - Fort Lauderdale United FC
- Jennifer Cudjoe, Catherine Zimmerman Named to Gainbridge Super League December Team of the Month Bench; Zimmerman Earns Goal of the Month Nomination - Brooklyn FC
- Three Power FC Players Named to Gainbridge Super League December Team of the Month - DC Power FC
- Emerson Elgin Returns to Boston Legacy FC as Loan Concludes - Tampa Bay Sun FC
- DC Power Football Club Re-Signs Midfielder Emily Colton Through 2026/27 Season - DC Power FC
- Lexington Adds to Top Defense in the League with Signing of Regan Steigleder - Lexington Sporting Club
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Carolina Ascent FC Stories
- Studer, McClelland Named to December Team of the Month
- Carolina Ascent Parts Ways with Alyssa Walker
- Midfielder Maggie Pierce to Join Ireland's Shelbourne FC
- Carolina Ascent Completes Permanent Transfer for Brianna Martinez
- Carolina Ascent, DC Power FC Ends Scoreless