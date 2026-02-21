Studer's Brace Powers Carolina Ascent Past Dallas Trinity FC

CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent snapped their three-game slide Saturday afternoon, defeating Dallas Trinity FC 2-0 at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

Sydney Studer had a brace of headed goals, Jill Aguilera had a pair of assists, and Sydney Martinez anchored the back line to secure her first clean sheet of the season to secure a crucial three points before the international break.

Carolina came out of the gates quickly and nearly opened the scoring in the 8th minute. Mackenzie George beat her defender and set up Rylee Baisden right on the edge of the six-yard box. Dallas goalkeeper Tyler Mccamy was up for the challenge, robbing the forward.

Dallas Trinity controlled much of the play through the midfield in the first 25 minutes, but it was the home team that scored first. Last year's Golden Playmaker winner Jill Aguilera whipped in a lovely corner and Studer rose high to head home her first goal of the season.

Starting her first match in net since September 28, Sydney Martinez was called into action in the 41st minute. The Puerto Rican international made a quality diving save, denying Chioma Ubogagu.

For the first time since the team's win against Brooklyn FC on December 6, Carolina Ascent took a lead to halftime.

Carolina continued the pressure early into the second half, earning a spell of corners. And again, the connection produced. Aguilera's corner bounced at the edge of the six and found its way all the way to Studer, who finished again in front of the Supporters' Section.

Dallas nearly found an answer in the 79th minute as Camryn Lancaster sent a dangerous ball across the face of goal, but Studer's deflection clanged off her own post and the Ascent were able to clear the danger.

Carolina was forced to go down a man in the 87th minute as Lily Nabet was shown a second yellow card, making the last few minutes more stressful.

However, Dallas would answer the favor. George battled ferociously and was pulled from behind by Lauren Flynn, who was then sent off for her second yellow card of the match in the 91st minute.

The three points stayed in Charlotte as the Ascent saw out the clean sheet for their first victory since December.

QUOTES

Head Coach Philip Poole on the result:

"I'm pleased with the performance today. ¬©I'm pleased Jill got the opportunity to be our leader and wear the armband and she paired it today to assist Sydney's two goals. I feel like that performance has been coming. It was also great to see a shutout with Sydney Martinez making her second start of the season. I thought she played well."

Poole on the process of integrating of new players:

"I heard a quote this week that I thought was really interesting as we're integrating four new players. And the quote was 'you'd rather have growing pains than dying pains'. We've all seen flashes of what we can be, and today we put it together."

Jill Aguilera on the victory:

"It was a matter of time that we felt like we were going to unload on somebody. A 2-0 win at home right before an international break is a really good result for us to build our momentum onto for when we come back in March."

Sydney Studer on scoring twice:

"Today, it was trusting good service over here from Jill. It is my job to score them and I finally did it."







