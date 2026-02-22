Fort Lauderdale Falls in Florida Derby Clash on Road

Published on February 21, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-7-7, 19 PTS) dropped its matchup with Tampa Bay Sun FC (2-6-9, 15 PTS) on Saturday evening, 3-0, in a hard-fought Florida Derby battle on the road. With the result, Fort Lauderdale has dropped four of its last five matches but will now have three weeks to regroup and recover before returning home to host top-seeded Sporting JAX in an all-important fixture.

Fort Lauderdale United returns to the pitch on Saturday, March 14, for a home matchup against Sporting JAX at Beyond Bancard Field. The clubs met twice during the first half of the campaign, with Fort Lauderdale traveling north for both contests. Sporting JAX claimed the first meeting (Nov. 22) before the sides played to a 1-1 draw (Dec. 13), with Kelli Van Treeck finding the back of the net for Fort Lauderdale. With just four points separating Fort Lauderdale from playoff position, the March 14 showdown carries significant postseason implications and promises to be one to watch.

Fort Lauderdale opened the match on the front foot, attacking with intensity and finding early success down the left side. Abi Hugh, Julia Grosso and Kelli Van Treeck each made dangerous runs in the seventh, eighth and 10th minutes, respectively, putting pressure on Tampa's back line. Tampa took an early lead after a near-post shot found the back of the net in the 12th minute. Van Treeck was active in the midfield early on, nearly equalizing with a rocketing bottom left corner shot that was saved in the 21st minute. After a brilliant move, Sophie Harding got behind the Tampa defense in the 28th minute and made an unselfish pass to set up Kiara Locklear on the right side, but her powerful shot just missed the mark.Fort Lauderdale continued to push for an equalizer late in the half, with Jasmine Hamid (37') and Hugh (39') each putting shots on frame, but neither were unable to find the back of the net as Fort Lauderdale went into the halftime break trailing 1-0.

In his second match in charge, Interim Head Coach Paul Jennison made an adjustment at the break, introducing midfielder Kat Gonzalez for Taylor Smith. Harding continued to be a difference-maker in the attacking third and nearly sparked an equalizer in the 50th minute. The Australian forward whipped in a dangerous cross from the right that deflected off the crossbar and nearly connected with the head of Kiara Locklear, just narrowly missing. Just one minute later, goalkeeper McKinley Crone produced a tremendous near-post save to keep Fort Lauderdale within striking distance in her fourth appearance with the club. In the 57th minute, defender Laveni Vaka conceded a penalty kick and Tampa would convert from the spot, extending the deficit to two with just over 30 minutes remaining. Fort Lauderdale responded almost immediately, with Harding setting up Locklear in a one-on-one situation with the Tampa keeper, but her point-blank effort was denied by the Tampa keeper.

Jennison made another change in the 77th minute, bringing on Daniela Todd for Harding as the club searched for a breakthrough. Tampa added a third goal in the 83rd minute, though Todd continued to apply pressure in the closing stages and fought until the final whistle. Kate Colvin and Lilly McCarthy entered in the 89th minute for Locklear and Jasmine Hamid, respectively, as the final changes of the match but Fort Lauderdale ultimately fell 3-0 to its in-state rival on the road.

Fort Lauderdale United returns to action on Saturday, March 14, hosting Sporting JAX for the first meeting between the two clubs in South Florida. The sides met twice during the Fall portion of the season - both in Jacksonville - with Sporting JAX claiming the first matchup (Nov. 22) before the teams played to a 1-1 draw (Dec. 13).

