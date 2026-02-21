Bright Bits: Florida Derby Returns to Downtown Tampa

Published on February 21, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC returns home this weekend to host Fort Lauderdale United FC at Suncoast Credit Union Field in Downtown Tampa. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m., as the Sun look to defend their home field in a series shaped by rivalry and championship history.

Where & When:

Matchup: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

Where: Suncoast Credit Union Field | Downtown Tampa

When: Saturday, February 21 | 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Coverage: WTOG, Tampa Bay 44 | Peacock

Back on Home Pitch

The Sun continued the second half of their season at home last Saturday with a 1-1 draw against DC Power FC. Tampa Bay battled to secure a point and maintain momentum heading into the spring portion of their schedule. This result keeps Tampa Bay within reach as the club continues its push up the Gainbridge Super League standings.

Tampa Bay now turns its attention to a familiar, fellow Florida native opponent.

Florida Derby

Fort Lauderdale is still seeking its first victory against the Sun, with previous matchups ending in ties and a championship victory for Tampa Bay, where the Sun brought home the trophy. The Florida Derby returns this weekend in another competitive battle between the two sides.

Saturday also carries personal significance for Sabrina McNeill, who brings prior experience in the Florida Derby. The defender played for Fort Lauderdale during that championship matchup and now faces her former team wearing Sun colors.

International Talent

Three Sun players have earned national team call-ups, reflecting both individual talent and the club's expanding global presence.

Sydney Schneider - Jamaica

Braelynn Galt - Scotland

Liz Beardsley - United States U23 Women's National Team

By The Numbers

Tampa Bay Sun FC

Record: 1-9-6

Goals Scored: 16

Goals Conceded: 27

League Position: 9th

Last Match: 1-1 draw vs. DC Power

Fort Lauderdale United FC

Record: 4-7-6

Goals Scored: 23

Goals Conceded: 19

League Position: 8th

Last Match: 3-3 draw vs. Brooklyn FC

Matchday Spotlight: Yellow Out

Saturday night will feature a yellow-out at Suncoast Credit Union Field. The Sun will take the pitch in their yellow kits. Fans are encouraged to match their energy by wearing their brightest yellow in support of the Sun. The club aims to create a unified, lively atmosphere as Tampa Bay comes together in support of their team for the Florida Derby.

Upcoming Matches

The Sun will continue their spring schedule with multiple home matches through May as the playoff race moves forward.

Wednesday, March 18 vs. Brooklyn FC

Sunday, April 5 vs. Carolina Ascent FC

Saturday, April 11 vs. DC Power FC

Saturday, April 25 vs. Carolina Ascent FC

Saturday, May 9 vs. Dallas Trinity FC

Tickets for upcoming Tampa Bay Sun FC home games are available.







