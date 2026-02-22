Tampa Bay Sun FC Dominates in 3-0 Win vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC in Florida Derby

Published on February 21, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







TAMPA, FL - The Tampa Bay Sun continue the second half of their season with a commanding win over Fort Lauderdale United FC, 3 to 0. At tonight's Florida Derby, the Sun looked to build on last week's 1-1 draw against DC Power FC and continue their push up the Gainbridge Super League standings.

A key factor driving the team's winning performance was Tampa Bay's Faith Webber, who scored not only her first goal with the Sun, but her first-ever professional goal, combining with two goals from Sydny Nasello to lock in the victory. In another career "first," Sun goalkeeper Emory Wegener's zero goals allowed marked her first professional shutout.

After two disappointing home games, where the Sun dominated but finished with tie scores, tonight's final result matched the decisive effort put forth by the team from Tampa Bay. Along with the well-deserved win, Tampa Bay maintained their streak of never allowing Fort Lauderdale a win against the Sun.

MATCH RECAP

The Tampa Bay Sun started the match with a fiery goal by Sydny Nasello in the 12th minute of the Florida Derby. After another Tampa Bay player's shot was blocked by a defender, Nasello darted to the live ball and-instead of using her signature rapid dribbling skills-dribbled the ball only once before firing it over the head of the Fort Lauderdale goalkeeper.

In the 21st minute, Sun goalkeeper Emory Wegener kept the momentum high with an impressive save in the bottom left corner of the goal. After Fort Lauderdale's Kelli Van Treck fired a left footed shot from outside the penalty box, Wegener's quick, lunging effort stifled the attempt.

The Sun nearly added another goal in the 30th minute. Meeting Sydny Nasello's perfectly positioned cross, Sun defender Jordan Zade made quick contact with the ball, heading it at very close range. The rapid shot was saved in the top center of the goal by Fort Lauderdale's goalkeeper McKinley Crone.

In the second half, Sydny Nasello extended the Sun lead, scoring her second goal of the match in the 58th minute of the derby. A foul by Fort Lauderdale led to a penalty kick for the Sun. Facing off with Crone, Nasello blasted a shot toward the high center of the net. Crone lunged to Nasello's left, and the ball sailed over her head. Nasello's penalty conversion gave the Sun a 2-goal lead.

The save of the match came in a breakaway confrontation by Sun goalkeeper Emory Wegener in the 62nd minute. Fed by a long pass off the foot of Sophie Harding, Kiara Locklear of Fort Lauderdale found herself racing forward, head-to-head against Tampa's goalkeeper. As Locklear blasted a shot to the left, Wegener countered with a lunging kick save. Her fully extended foot knocked away the shot, stopping the attempt.

Faith Webber connected on her first professional goal in the 83rd minute. Sun midfielder Sandrine Gaillard slipped a buttery smooth assist through the legs of a defender and into the path of Webber. Reaching the ball just to the left of the goal, Webber banged it into the gap between the left post and the closing goalkeeper, bringing the score to 3-0.

QUOTES

Head Coach Denise Schilte-Brown on the aggressive play during the Florida Derby:

"We have a mature team now, a seasoned team. And this is a gritty league. You don't get away [with] playing a game if you can't match that physicality. And this is a derby. So, any time you have a derby, it's going to be a little bit tougher and you've got to be prepared for that, and I think the ladies were well up for that tonight."

Goalkeeper Emory Wegener, describing the moment a shutout becomes official and you can celebrate with your teammates:

"It's... It's... Dang. It's an amazing feeling. You can't stop smiling. You want to cry a little bit. And- it leaves you speechless. I mean, it's amazing."

Forward Faith Webber on netting her first professional goal:

"I asked Denise yesterday if there was one objective, and she said, 'Score.'... I feel like, whenever I go on the field, I always expect to score. For the last- however many years I've been playing soccer- I feel like that's my job."

NEXT MATCH

The next Sun home game is on Wednesday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m. vs. Brooklyn FC.

FINAL RESULT

Fort Lauderdale United FC 0 - Tampa Bay Sun FC 3

Saturday, February 21 | 7:30 p.m. | Suncoast Credit Union Field at Blake High School







Gainbridge Super League Stories from February 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.