Tampa Bay Sun Foundation Celebrates First Year of Impact

Published on February 17, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

On 2.5.2025 the Tampa Bay Sun Foundation's mission took root: create space for community growth, connection, and access both on and off the field - no matter background, ability, or experience. What began as free to play soccer sessions across Tampa Bay has become a powerful movement powered by community, volunteers, and the unwavering support of Tampa Bay Sun FC players and staff.

In just 12 months, fields across the region have transformed into spaces of laughter, confidence-building, first goals, and friendships that stretch far beyond the sideline.

And the impact tells a remarkable story...

By the Numbers

Thanks to the foundation's staff, Sunshine Squad of volunteers, and the support of Tampa Bay Sun FC players:

2,214 kids positively impacted

1,178 girls reached

675 children from Title I schools engaged

532 volunteer hours contributed

57 events and recurring programs hosted

6 flagship programs launched

This first year wouldn't exist without the heart behind the mission. Volunteers showed up early, stayed late, and made every child feel seen. Tampa Bay Sun players and staff brought the game to life not just as elite athletes, but as mentors, role models, and teammates. Together, they helped create environments where fun comes first, effort is celebrated, and a sense of belonging is guaranteed.

Together, we proved what's possible when a community comes together around local youth. But, this is only the beginning! With more fields to fill, more families to reach, and more dreams to nurture, year two is about deepening impact, expanding access, and continuing to make Tampa Bay a place where every child has a chance to play, free.

The future is bright, and the best goals are still ahead.

