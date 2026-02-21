Sporting JAX Women Hands Lexington SC First Loss of Season in Pivotal Battle

Sporting Club Jacksonville (10-4-4, 34 pts) visited the Bluegrass State on Saturday to take on undefeated Lexington Sporting Club (7-1-9, 30 pts) in a clash of the Gainbridge Super League's top two teams, winning in convincing fashion, 3-0.

This matchup was critical, as a win would see Sporting JAX move four points clear, but a loss would surrender the lead back to Lexington SC. Adding to the match's gravity, the last time these teams met left a sour taste for Sporting JAX. Lexington dominated the match, 4-2, controlling things from start to finish.

Sporting JAX controlled possession in the early minutes, creating a few solid chances that didn't come to fruition. Lexington SC had scoring opportunities as well, with what was likely the best being denied by an incredible Kaitlyn Parks save. Another came minutes later when Lexington forward McKenzie Weinert forced Parks' hand again, making a diving save to keep things scoreless.

Everything changed in the 31st minute when Sporting JAX midfielder Kacey Smekrud made the most of a Baylee DeSmit assist, recording her first goal with the club and taking the lead. Against a team as talented as Lexington, one goal may not be enough.

"They left the backside open and that's where I was," Smekrud said. "The last time we were here was a different game and a wounded animal is the most dangerous, so we came here to put in some fight."

The squad knew this, and got to work seeking a second. Just before the half, in the 45th minute, Baylee DeSmit made a difference once again, scoring to grow the lead to two going into half time.

Mere minutes after the second half kicked off, forward Paige Kenton made a run that ultimately drew a foul just outside the box. Ashlyn Puerta, the Gainbridge Super League's leading goal scorer, added to her impressive total after the ball found its way to the back of the net off a Lexington deflection.

"I think we had great preparation during the last week of training and we executed our gameplan really well," Puerta said. "We really took it to them and we were on the attacking front foot for the first half and the second half, so I think that was one of the keys for our success."

Just 53 minutes into the match, Sporting JAX held a 3-0 lead. With an opponent as dangerous as Lexington SC, though, it was not a time to step off the gas. The home squad nearly proved this not long thereafter, rifling a free kick off the crossbar.

Lexington kept pushing, but the Sporting JAX defense didn't budge. As the final whistle blew, reality set in on the massive result that the visitors had achieved. Head Coach Stacey Balaam spoke to the weight that the win carries.

"It was a statement win against a very talented team that are having a very good season," Balaam said. "We knew that we didn't play to our standards against them last time, and we wanted to perform to that standard this time and show what we're really capable of."

Following the result, Sporting JAX Women remain at the top of the Gainbridge Super League table. They'll look to keep the momentum going in the push to the playoffs against Fort Lauderdale United FC in an away fixture on March 14.







