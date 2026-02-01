Pennock's Late Goal Gives Sporting JAX Win in Frosty Return to Gainbridge Super League Play

Published on January 31, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville (8-3-4, 28 pts) claimed a late winner against Carolina Ascent FC (5-5-5, 20 pts) on Saturday when forward Jade Pennock found the back of the net in the 85th minute, taking the match, 1-1.

Fans and players alike braved frigid conditions at Hodges Stadium, with feels-like temperatures in the low-20s at kickoff. Throughout the evening, snowfall was even spotted in what was shaping up to be an unforgettable match regardless of the outcome.

Things got off to a physical start in the first half, with Sporting JAX defender Julia Lester earning a yellow card in the first minute of play. Decent chances came and went, but the teams' defenses and goalkeeping held strong to keep things scoreless going into the half.

Coming into the match, one point of uncertainty was how the teams would compete after a month-plus break between fixtures. While no official Gainbridge Super League action took place, it was far from a lengthy vacation for Sporting JAX, which forward Paige Kenton spoke to postmatch.

"I honestly think our practices are so competitive, it prepares us for the games really well," Kenton said. "I think everybody on the team brings something different and unique, and when we compete in practice, it just feels like any opponent in the league."

The second half started off with a bang when Sporting JAX forward Baylee DeSmit fired a quick shot, ultimately sailing to the right of the net. Carolina roared back about 10 minutes later, putting Sporting JAX goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks to the test with a series of close chances, including a quality strike by defender Jenna Butler.

As time ticked on, chances continued to appear, but nothing had materialized. One of these came in the 79th minute when DeSmit forced Carolina Ascent FC goalkeeper Meagan McClelland to make an impressive save.

Everything changed in the 84th minute when Sporting JAX took possession of the ball and launched a counterattack. Pennock started things off, sending it wide to midfielder Jessie Hunt who took it into the corner. Later on, an incredible cross from Hunt found its way to the head of Kenton. The ball deflected into the ground, where Pennock scooped it up to finish.

Pennock, who originally entered the match as a substitute, spoke to the mental approach that enabled her to give her team a goal when needed most.

"For me, I just need to stay switched on mentally," Pennock said. I work hard in training all week, so with whatever minutes I get, I just want to put the best I can out on the pitch."

Sporting JAX now led, 1-0, an advantage that they wouldn't relinquish as the match reached its conclusion. With the victory, Sporting JAX remains atop the Gainbridge Super League table. This pleased Sporting JAX Head Coach Stacey Balaam, who was proud of a number of contributions across the board, particularly from substitutes like Pennock and newcomer Maggie Illig.

"This group understands that it doesn't take 11 players, it's the whole squad," Balaam said. "Everybody plays a part, and everybody has value in the team."

Sporting JAX will be back in action at Hodges Stadium next Saturday, February 7, when they take on DC Power FC. Don't miss out as the club celebrates Lift Every Voice Night to kick off Black History Month.







