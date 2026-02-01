Zephyr FC Kick off Spring Season with 2-2 Draw against Tampa Bay Sun FC

Published on January 31, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Tampa, FL - Spokane Zephyr FC played Tampa Bay Sun FC to a 2-2 draw on Saturday, gaining a point on the road to begin the second half of the season.

Spokane head coach Nicole Lukic was pleased with her team's offensive performance against Tampa Bay.

"It is very exciting that we scored two really good goals when we weren't playing our best football," said Lukic. "To have Lena [Silano] and Felicia [Knox] score in back to back matches shows training is translating to game."

Spokane forward Lena Silano kicked things off in the 15th minute, scoring an acrobatic header off a Tori Zierenburg assist to give Zephyr FC a 1-0 lead. The goal was Silano's fifth of the season, which leads the team.

Silano spoke on the match's outcome and what the team will take away from the draw.

"Overall, the team put in great effort in tonight's match and we did a good job getting a point on the road coming out of our break," said Silano. "We will continue to take lessons from each match and grow throughout the season."

Tampa Bay struck back in the 27th minute, with forward Sydny Nasello knocking in a goal to equalize the match at 1-1. Sun FC defender Sabrina McNeill strung a pass to Nasello, who fired a close range shot that deflected off Spokane and into the net.

Zephyr FC shot three shots in the first half to Tampa Bay's six attempts, with Spokane getting all three attempts on target. Spokane forward Tori Zierenburg was proud of the team's resilience throughout the match.

"I'm really proud of the team for fighting for that point," said Zierenburg. "We are taking the positives from this game and will continue to grow and get better."

Spokane took back the lead in the 53rd minute, with Felicia Knox cashing in a deep shot off a defensive takeaway to give Zephyr FC a 2-1 lead. Knox floated her shot beautifully over Tampa Bay goalkeeper Liz Beardsley to secure her second goal of the season.

Tampa Bay would equalize the match once more in the 70th minute, with forward Madi Parsons scoring off a wild sequence to level the match at 2-2. Nasello fired an initial shot that goalkeeper Hope Hisey deflected, with Parsons rebounding the miss and knocking it in.

Tampa Bay kept pressure on Spokane offensively, with Nasello leading multiple attacks in the closing minutes that Zephyr FC was able to heed away. Zephyr FC had its best chance at a go-ahead goal in stoppage time, with midfielder Emma Jaskaniec having multiple opportunities near the goal that was defended well by Beardslee.

Nasello led one final push for Tampa Bay, pushing the ball into Spokane's box before defender Haley Thomas played excellent defense to deny Nasello any opportunity for a score and ending the match at a 2-2 draw.

Despite the draw, coach Lukic is optimistic about the team's growing ability to close out matches with three points instead of one.

""We're starting to find our belief to win games late. We're creating more chances, even in difficult moments, and that's a big step for us." said Lukic. "Closing out games is about staying connected, being disciplined, and continuing to play on the front foot and this match was a step in the right direction."

Spokane remained in fifth place following Saturday's match but pulled within a point of fourth place Carolina Ascent FC, who lost earlier in the night. In addition, new signee Maya Hansen made her debut for Zephyr FC in the 89th minute after signing with the club earlier this winter.

Following Saturday's draw, Spokane Zephyr FC will continue its six-match road trip with a clash against Sporting JAX on February 11th. The match is set to kickoff at 4:00 PM PT and can be streamed on Peacock. For tickets to the spring half home opener on March 14th, visit Zephyr FC Tickets - USL Spokane.







