Dallas Trinity FC Draws Brooklyn FC, 1-1

Published on January 31, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS - Dallas Trinity FC (6-5-3, 21 points) and Brooklyn FC (4-6-6, 18 points) ended in a 1-1 draw on a Saturday night at Cotton Bowl Stadium that saw below-freezing temperatures. Dallas has now won or drawn in five consecutive matches and remains in playoff position (top-four in the standings) in the Gainbridge Super League.

Following a scoreless first half between the two sides, Dallas would break through in the 58th minute as forward Camryn Lancaster found the back of the net (assisted by Heather Stainbrook). The Mansfield native and TCU alum now has two goals on the season. A goal by Brooklyn in the 83rd minute resulted in both clubs coming out of the match with a point.

The match had an attendance of 1,527 fans as the club celebrated Black History Month, which featured a pre-match panel that celebrated black entrepreneurs and business leaders. Additionally, DTFC partnered with Austin Street Center to collect water and clothing donations for their inclement weather shelter.

NOTABLES

Dallas Trinity FC remains in a top-four spot in the Gainbridge Super League standings.

Newcomers Lauren Flynn, Tyler McCamey, and Heather Stainbrook all started in their club debuts for Dallas; the trio was signed on Jan. 20.

DTFC now has a record of 4-2-2 at home this season.

Dallas is now 3-2-1 all-time against Brooklyn; the two squads will face off two more times this season (April 11 and April 25).

Forward Camryn Lancaster scored her second goal of the season (58'); she ties her goal total from the 2024/25 season.

Midfielder Heather Stainbrook notched her first assist of the season (58').

15 players saw action for Dallas against Brooklyn.

Dallas tallied five total shots (three shots on target); Brooklyn had 14 total shots (four shots on target).

DTFC dominated the time-of-possession battle (60.8% to BKN's 39.2%).

COMING UP

Dallas Trinity FC will now embark on a three-match road stretch over the course of February, before returning home for the highly-anticipated I-45 Texas Showdown on Feb. 28. First up is a visit to Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-4-6, 18 points) on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 7:00 p.m. CT from Beyond Bancard Field. The match will stream on Peacock.

QUOTES

Head Coach Nathan Thackeray

On the feeling around his first action on the Trinity touchline...

"It's nice to get the first one out of the way, this is a starting point for us. We can now take the experiences from this game and grow for the next one as a group. Adversity is a huge area for growth. We gained new experiences from the result. Ties and losses happen a lot in soccer and we will be able to bounce back."

Forward Camryn Lancaster...

On returning from Winter Break...

"It was exciting. I'm glad we all came out together. I think the first half was kind of rough, just getting those six weeks off out of us and out of our legs, just coming back to playing the game. It was exciting to play with all the new girls and execute the things we've been putting in the past few weeks."

Midfielder Heather Stainbrook

On the scoring play...

"We literally talked about it at halftime. As soon as I get the ball in that pocket, in that zone behind the defense, I knew Cam was going to run. It was perfectly executed. It feels really good and I'm excited to be here."







