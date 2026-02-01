Hamid Scores, Fort Lauderdale Drops Spring Opener

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-5-6, 18 PTS) dropped its matchup with Lexington SC (5-0-9, 27 PTS) on Saturday evening at Beyond Bancard Field in the first match of the spring portion of the 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League season. Forward Jasmine Hamid scored her third goal of the season in Saturday's match, tying the club's all-time scoring record (12) with a right-footed strike. With the result, Fort Lauderdale has fallen for the second time at home this season but will have an opportunity to respond next week when it hosts Dallas Trinity FC

Fort Lauderdale fell behind early after conceding in the 8th minute, but goalkeeper McKinley Crone was sharp in the opening stages.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Ali Rogers on tonight's result...

"Yeah, first and foremost, the goals are conceding. They're far too easy, and they're fixable, and it's on us to be more solid in moments. Just recognize kind of what the game's giving us."

Forward Kiara Locklear on two more consecutive home matches...

"So two home games coming up, really excited, just to, first and foremost, be at home, be in front of our fans, and they really give us a lot of energy and encouragement just to go out there and do our best. So yeah, and then just another opportunity to play together and pick up three points."

Head Coach Ali Rogers on Daniela Todd & Dakota Harrell's pro debuts...

"Daniela Todd and Dakota Harrell made their professional debut showed their own, and it just proves to them their ceiling and their potential on this team. So really looking forward to their continued impact with us."







