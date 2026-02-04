Academy Products Make Pro Debuts with Fort Lauderdale United FC

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - In Saturday evening's match at Beyond Bancard Field, a pair of Fort Lauderdale United FC Academy products made their professional debuts. Defender Daniela Todd and midfielder Dakota Harrell entered Saturday's match as substitutes, further demonstrating Fort Lauderdale United FC's pathway from the Academy to the professional ranks.

"Seeing Dakota Harrell and Daniela Todd make their professional debuts is a powerful example of the pathway we're building at Fort Lauderdale United," said Ali Rogers, Head Coach of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "This is exactly how the pipeline from the youth level to pro level is meant to function, creating real opportunities, rewarding development, and allowing players to progress at the right moments. We're proud of both players and excited to continue pushing their development within our environment."

Todd signed a professional contract from her Academy deal ahead of last weekend's match, becoming the second player in club history to earn a pro contract after beginning her career in the Fort Lauderdale United Academy (Taylor Smith, 3/20/2025). With the signing, the Miami native became the second-youngest professional player in the Gainbridge Super League and the eighth-youngest overall. Todd entered the match as a substitute in the 64th minute and immediately made an impact, providing the assist on Fort Lauderdale's lone goal while becoming the third-youngest player in Gainbridge Super League history to record an assist. Todd also won six duels, completed 81.8% of her passes and recorded a pair of tackles in her professional debut.

"Daniela's debut comes as a professional player on a professional contract, a step she has earned through her growth, consistency, and ability to perform in a demanding environment," said Rogers.

Harrell, a Fort Lauderdale native, made her professional debut in the 79th minute as a substitute. Playing under an Academy contract while signed to the University of Miami, Harrell became the second player in club history to debut on an Academy agreement (Smith), retaining her college eligibility while gaining professional experience. At 17 years and 253 days old, Harrell is the seventh-youngest player in the Gainbridge Super League this season and also the second-youngest debutant in club history. In her 11 minutes on the pitch, she recorded three clearances and completed five passes in her debut.

"Dakota's debut, while on an Academy contract, reflects our belief in identifying young players early and giving them meaningful exposure to the professional level," Rogers continued.

Alongside Todd and Harrell, additional Academy signings aiming to make their professional debuts over the final 13 matches of the 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League season include Jules Cagle, Alexa Strickler, Blane McElroy, Sadie Zelnick and Maya Buerger.

The pair's debuts further underscore Fort Lauderdale United FC's commitment to providing a direct pathway from the academy to the professional level while strengthening its connection to the local community. By investing in the USL W League and advancing academy players to the professional ranks, the club continues to demonstrate its dedication to developing young talent and creating meaningful opportunities for the next generation.







