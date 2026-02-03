Princess Ademiluyi Recalled from Loan by Gotham FC

Published on February 3, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Fort Lauderdale United FC announced today that forward Princess Ademiluyi has been recalled from her loan by Gotham FC and will depart the club. Ademiluyi, who appeared in 10 matches during the fall portion of the season, exits the club after helping Fort Lauderdale earn 18 points in the first half of the campaign.

Ademiluyi joined Fort Lauderdale on loan after signing with Gotham FC shortly after the start of the 2025-26 Gainbridge Super League season and made her debut in the club's fifth match, a 2-1 road victory over Brooklyn FC on September 28. The English forward started 4 of her 10 appearances and logged 449 minutes on the pitch, where she won 20 duels, registered 2 shots on target, recorded a pair of key passes and totaled 90 passes.

Fort Lauderdale United FC thanks Princess for her contributions and professionalism during her time with the club and wishes her the best in her future endeavors.







