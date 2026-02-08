Fort Lauderdale Falls in Home Clash vs. Dallas

Published on February 7, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Fort Lauderdale United FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - Fort Lauderdale United FC dropped its matchup with Dallas Trinity FC, 4-0, on Saturday evening at Beyond Bancard Field. With the result, Fort Lauderdale fell for the third consecutive match but will have an opportunity to return to the win column when it hosts Brooklyn FC next weekend in the final match of the homestand.

Fort Lauderdale United returns to the pitch on Saturday, February 14 for the third and final match of a three-game homestand, taking on Brooklyn FC in a monumental clash at Beyond Bancard Field. The clubs met twice in the first half of the campaign, with Fort Lauderdale earning a 2-1 victory in the first meeting on the road (Sept. 28) while the clubs played to a 1-1 draw in South Florida (Nov. 1). With the clubs set to play for the final time in the 2025-26 regular season, next Saturday's duel will be one to watch in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale was on the attack early, with Jasmine Hamid sending in a cross in the fourth minute that just missed Stella Nyamekye. The defensive trio of Julia Grosso, Sh'nia Gordon and Ella Simpson set the tone in the opening stages, each making key plays in the 7th, 10th and 11th minutes, respectively. Fort Lauderdale was effective with the through ball in the first half, as Kelli Van Treeck found Kat González in the 13th minute before González slipped Kiara Locklear through a minute later, though her shot was saved by the Dallas goalkeeper. Dallas opened the scoring in the 25th minute. Nyamekye was fouled just outside the box in the 29th minute, creating a dangerous free kick opportunity, but her effort was punched away. Laveni Vaka later turned past a defender to set up Hamid, who played González through in the 40th minute, but her shot was again saved. Fort Lauderdale continued to push but went into the break trailing 1-0.

Fort Lauderdale came into the second half with energy, but Dallas doubled its lead in the 54th minute. Head Coach Ali Rogers made her first changes shortly after, bringing on Sophie Harding and Taylor Smith for Van Treeck and Nyamekye in the 57th minute. Goalkeeper McKinley Crone made a pair of strong saves in the 59th and 70th minutes to keep the deficit at two before Dallas found another goal in the 71st minute. Fort Lauderdale continued to search for a response, bringing on Academy product Daniela Todd for Hugh in the 65th minute. Hamid remained dangerous in the attack, making a central run in the 77th minute and setting up Harding, whose shot missed the mark. Fort Lauderdale made its final change in the 79th minute, introducing Academy product Dakota Harrell for González. Dallas added two late goals, including one in the 86th minute, and despite continued pressure, capped by a Hamid effort in stoppage time, Fort Lauderdale fell 4-0 at home to Dallas Trinity FC.

Back in Action

Fort Lauderdale United returns to action on Saturday, February 14, hosting Brooklyn FC in the third and final of a three-match homestand. The clubs met twice in the Fall portion of the season, with Fort Lauderdale earning a 2-1 victory on the road (Sept. 28) before the clubs played to a 1-1 draw at home (Nov. 1).







Gainbridge Super League Stories from February 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.