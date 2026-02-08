Dallas Trinity FC Handles Fort Lauderdale United FC, 4-0

Published on February 7, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







FORT LAUDERDALE - Dallas Trinity FC (7-5-3, 24 points) took down Fort Lauderdale United FC (4-6-6, 18 points) 4-0 on the road Saturday night from Beyond Bancard Field. Dallas has points in six consecutive matches and ranks third overall in the Gainbridge Super League.

DTFC got going early as midfielder Heather Stainbrook scored her first goal for the club in the 25th minute (assisted by forward Camryn Lancaster). The duo has now connected on scoring plays in back-to-back matches. Dallas led 1-0 heading into intermission.

Trinity FC stayed on the attack in the second half, with three more goals coming for the squad: midfielder Wayny Balata in the 53rd minute (assisted by forward Cyera Hintzen), defender Lauren Flynn in the 71st minute (assisted by Balata), and academy forward Sealey Strawn in the 86th minute.

NOTABLES

The 4-0 win was DTFC's largest margin of victory this season and the biggest since March 9, 2025 - a 6-0 win over Brooklyn FC at the Cotton Bowl.

Dallas Trinity FC sits in playoff position in the Gainbridge Super League standings (3rd place overall; the top four teams make the playoffs).

Newcomer Bethany Bos made her club debut as a substitute in the 76th minute; she was signed on Feb. 3.

DTFC has a record of 3-3-1 on the road this season.

Dallas is now 2-3-0 all-time against Fort Lauderdale; the two squads will face off once more on May 16 at the Cotton Bowl.

Midfielder Heather Stainbrook scored her first goal of the season (25'); in two matches with the club, she's now scored or assisted in each match.

Midfielder Wayny Balata scored her second goal of the season (53') and tallied her second assist of the season (71').

Defender Lauren Flynn scored her first goal of the season (71') in just her second match with Dallas.

Academy forward Sealey Strawn scored her third goal of the season (86'); she had four during the 2024/25 season.

Forward Camryn Lancaster logged her first assist of the season (25'), matching her assist total from the 2024/25 season.

16 players saw action for Dallas against Fort Lauderdale.

Dallas tallied 16 total shots eight shots on target); Fort Lauderdale had 13 total shots three shots on target).

DTFC won the time-of-possession battle (51.4% to FTL's 48.6%).

COMING UP

Dallas Trinity FC will hit the road again as they travel to face Lexington SC (7-0-9, 30 points) on Saturday, Feb. 14 at 1:00 p.m. CT from Lexington SC Stadium. The match will broadcast/stream on KFAA and WFAA+ in DFW; it will stream nationally on Peacock.

QUOTES

Head Coach Nathan Thackeray

On the opportunity the club has this spring...

"That's up to them. It's how they prepare themselves, it's how they respond to information, it's how they deal with setbacks. The opportunities will be made for them. It's an excellent group that's constantly wanting to learn and get better. If they want to grow, then the opportunities for them are endless. I'm really happy for them tonight."

Midfielder Wayny Balata

On what's been clicking for the team...

"I think it's just finding our identity and playing to one another's strengths. We have a lot of talent on this team and a lot of people have been showing up, bringing their game. It just clicked and all came together tonight."

Defender Lauren Flynn

On what a 4-0 victory says about DTFC...

"I think this means a lot. It shows that the work we've done the past few weeks, we can really see it start to develop. I think it's just a testament to how hard these girls work every day. Everyone came in today and did their part. It was just a really fun game to be a part of."







Gainbridge Super League Stories from February 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.