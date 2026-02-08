DC Power FC Opens Spring Slate with 0-1 Shutout Win at Jacksonville

2025/26 Gainbridge Super League Spring Season

Sporting Jax (8-4-4, 28 PTS) 0 vs. 1 DC Power FC (4-5-6, 18 PTS)

Saturday, February 7

UNF Hodges Stadium

Player Notes

Forward Alyssa Walker made her debut with D.C.'s side as a 59th-minute substitute and scored the game-winning goal at the 78th minute to give DC Power FC a 1-0 edge.

Midfielder Justina Gaynor entered the match as a 73rd-minute substitute and earned the assist on Walker's 78th-minute goal, marking her first for the club.

Forward Hannah Richardson-Harney started for DC Power FC in her club debut and completed 73 minutes.

Midfielder Lexi Fraley made her professional debut as a 59th-minute substitute.

In her 15th straight start, goalkeeper Morgan Aquino logged two saves and earned her third clean sheet of the season.

Match Notes

DC Power FC is now 2-1-0 all-time against Sporting Jax.

Sporting Jax Lineup: Kaitlyn Parks, Grace Phillpotts, Georgia Brown, Julia Lester (Katie Sullivan 87'), Meg Hughes, Ashlyn Puerta, Sophie Jones, Sophia Boman, Kacey Smekrud (Maggie Illig 68'), Paige Kenton and Baylee DeSmit (Jade Pennock 68').

Unused Substitutes: Jamie Gerstenberg, Maddie Kemp, Jessie Hunt and Andrea Fernández.

Head Coach: Stacey Balaam

DC Power FC Lineup: Morgan Aquino, Susanna Fitch, Claire Constant, Sydney Cummings, Madison Murnin, Paige Almendariz (Lexi Fraley 59'), Alexis Theoret, Emily Colton, Dasia Torbert (Alyssa Walker 59'), Hannah Richardson-Harney (Justina Gaynor 73') and Gianna Gourley (Valentina Perrotta 90').

Unused Substitutes: Katrina Guillou, Anna Bagley and Makenna Gottschalk.

Head Coach: Omid Namazi

DC Power Football Club Post-Match Quotes

Head Coach Omid Namazi

On the final result against Jacksonville...

"I think for the most part we kept our discipline defensively and limited their chances," Namazi said. "When we had our chance we took it. We were able to see the game out even though they got a penalty kick and they missed it. I thought our fight was amazing. They're a quality team and we tried to sit back a little bit more and try to hit them on the counter. We had some decent opportunities but at the end of the day, the one that counted was the one we scored on them and we got the win. I'm very happy about getting the three points and hopefully this will start us off on a good note in the second half of the season."

On the message to the team at halftime...

"We made some adjustments in the middle of the field," Namazi said. "Then the substitutions we made brought in a lot of energy as well. We need to thank our players that came off the bench for what they brought to the game and the energy level that they brought. The entire team, they all fought."

Forward Alyssa Walker

On scoring her first DC Power FC goal to seal the road win...

"It's nice to start the second half of the season with a new team off on the right note and to be able to make an impact," Walker said. "That's the biggest thing especially coming into a new team, doing everything that you can do to help the team get the win."

Midfielder Justina Gaynor

On her DC Power FC debut...

I'm feeling good after this win," Gaynor said. "This has been a really great group of girls to come and join and the same with the whole staff. Everyone has been great to be around over these past couple of weeks. Getting on the field and making my debut, I'm so grateful."

On what the team needs to improve upon heading into its match against Tampa Bay...

"We just need to finish our chances," Gaynor said. "We created a couple of good opportunities and got it in behind a few times. Just getting more shots on goal will definitely increase our chance of scoring. As always, staying tight on defense, staying compact and we need to get another shutout."







