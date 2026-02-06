DC Power Football Club Announce Updates to 2025/26 Spring Schedule

Published on February 6, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club and the Gainbridge Super League have announced adjustments to the club's 2025/2026 Spring schedule.

Fans interested in purchasing DC Power Football Club single-match tickets for the Spring season can fill out the form HERE for further information.

DC Power Football Club's Spring home opener match, originally slated for Friday, March 13 will be moved to Thursday, March 12 with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET. at Audi Field. The following home match on Tuesday, March 17 has been moved from 7:00 p.m. ET to 11:30 a.m. ET for DC Power FC's Field Trip match day against Carolina Ascent FC. Match tickets are available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

The Spring season runs from February through May with the four teams atop the league standings qualifying for the playoffs. Playoffs will be held in single-elimination fashion including two semifinal rounds and a final scheduled for the weekend of May 30, 2026. Playoff Gainbridge Super League fixtures will be broadcast live on Peacock TV.

DC Power FC launches the Spring half of its 2025/26 season on Saturday, February 7 on the road against Sporting Jacksonville. Kickoff is slated for 5:00 p.m. ET at Hodges Stadium.







